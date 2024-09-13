New Shows Now On Sale For Autumn 24 - Spring 25 At Hackney Empire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hackney Empire has announced details of additional new shows for autumn 2024 and spring 2025, including theatre, dance, music, spoken word and live podcasts. Learn more about the lineup here!

THEATRE

Public booking is now open for Romeo and Juliet, a co-production between the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, Hackney Empire and Bristol Old Vic. Following its world premiere in Coventry, Romeo and Juliet will come to London 23 – 26 April 2025.

Directed by Belgrade's Creative Director Corey Campbell, with set and costume design by Simon Kenny and in collaboration with local Midlands artists That's A Rap (lyrics), and A Class (music), this will be the original play, originally scored – with rap and R&B: a Shakespearean lyrical love story – for people who love the music of the spoken word of every generation.

Everything that makes Shakespeare's play so well loved is here. The rich, feuding families. The intense, forbidden passion. And the flash of violence that tears the young lovers apart, sending them spiralling towards tragedy.

The story shines with new, original elements of rap – as well as soul and R&B. Think every day English as well as the Elizabethan variety. And the poetry of rap rhythms as well as perfect pentameters.

DANCE

Now in their 23rd year, Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black returns to Hackney Empire on the 13 – 15 March, premiering a brand-new double bill. Ballet Black has transformed the landscape of British ballet, creating a prominent platform for dancers and artists of Black and Asian descent, as well as establishing a new canon of ballet repertoire that resonates with audiences around the world. “As the saying goes, “If you can't see it, you can't be it.”

MUSIC AND SPOKEN WORD

BBC Symphony Orchestra returns to Hackney Empire this autumn with a spoken word-meets-the thrilling sound of an orchestra spectacle in Contains Strong Language.

An extraordinary line-up of poets join forces with the BBC Symphony Orchestra for an unmissable evening at Hackney Empire on 18 October. Held in collaboration with the BBC's Contains Strong Language poetry and performance festival, this night is all about the voices who speak directly to the heart of East London. Experience Christian Foley's quick lyricism, Kat Francois's exciting energy, Yomi Sode's moving reflections, the bold and innovative Hannah Silva and the raw storytelling of Keith Jarrett. A true celebration of East London's voices, stories, and the power of music and spoken word.

LIVE PODCAST RECORDINGS

Get ready for an electrifying live event on 9 October as the SDS Podcast brings its dynamic energy from the studio to the Hackney Empire stage for a special live recording. Hosted by Sharky, this show promises an unforgettable experience filled with engaging football-related content, laughter, and the unpredictable spontaneity that fans of the podcast have come to love. The night will be teeming with humour, as Sharky and his friends deliver their unique take on football's hottest topics. Adding to the excitement, there will also be a special live version of the fan-favourite segment, “Mastermind”, where guests will have the chance to showcase their football expertise in a thrilling trivia showdown.

The Bach and Arthur Podcast Live arrives at the Hackney Empire for the first time on 10 October. This night promises to be the usual concoction of humour, science, existential questions, submissions, and games, with the addition of in-person audience interaction (and maybe even a couple of drinks), brought to you by your hosts Isaac Smith (Italian Bach) and Arthur Frederick (ArthurTV) from one of the most listened-to podcasts in the UK.

Comments