New Cast and UK Tour Announced for Julia Donaldson's WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD

The much-loved stage adaptation of What the Ladybird Heard, from bestselling children's author Julia Donaldson and award-winning illustrator Lydia Monks, will continue to entertain families around the country this Autumn with newly announced tour dates, from 16th September to 4th December. The tour will kick off at Birmingham Hippodrome following the highly anticipated West End season at The Palace Theatre this summer, welcoming family-friendly live entertainment back to theatres.

Bringing the farmyard to life will be Nikita Johal (Spring Awakening, Hope Mill), Roddy Lynch (A Christmas Carol, Theatre Royal Bath), James Mateo-Salt (The Pirate Queen, London Coliseum), Matthew McPherson (The Jolly Christmas Postman, Oxford Playhouse), and Abigail Middleton (Pig, Royal Court Theatre Liverpool). Showcasing live instrumental music, original songs, puppetry and rhymes galore this exciting adaptation is a treat for the whole family.

Author Julia Donaldson comments, It's fantastic to see one of my most-loved children's books, What the Ladybird Heard, returning to the stage, both in the West End and around the UK! After such a hard year it's important that we can provide creative escapism for young children, and this stage show will do just that. I can't wait to get back to the theatre and see it myself. I believe audiences are in for a treat!

Illustrator and Show Design Consultant Lydia Monks adds, It's always a thrill to see my illustrations burst into life on stage and I'm very excited to be involved in this project. Theatre is an important tool for children's creative development, and I believe this show is the perfect outlet. I look forward to transporting everyone to the farm for a fun family adventure!

A colourful countryside adventure brought to life on stage, What the Ladybird Heard is a fantastic introduction to theatre for the little ones. Packed with plenty of audience participation and full of laughs this retelling of the classic children's book is the tale of one quiet Ladybird on her quest to save the day!

Tour Dates:

15th July - 29th August The Palace Theatre

Shaftesbury Avenue, London W1D 5AY

https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/what-the-ladybird-heard/

16th - 18th September Birmingham Hippodrome

Hurst Street, Southside, Birmingham B5 4TB

https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/calendar/ladybird-heard/

23rd - 24th September The Radlett Centre

Aldenham Avenue, Radlett WD7 8HL

https://www.radlettcentre.co.uk/What-s-On/Children/What-the-Ladybird-Heard

25th - 26th September Tonbridge School E M Forster Theatre

The Box Office, High Street Entrance, Tonbridge TN9 1JP

https://emftheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173611782

30th September - 3rd October Leicester Curve Studio

Alexandra House, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/shows/what-the-ladybird-heard-2/

7th - 10th October Taunton Brewhouse

Coal Orchard, Taunton TA1 1JL

https://www.thebrewhouse.net/event/what-the-ladybird-heard-2021/

12th - 13th October Lanark Memorial Hall

13 St Leonard Street, Lanark ML11 7AB

https://www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk/en-GB/shows/what%20the%20ladybird%20heard/events

16th - 17th October The Lowry

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/what-the-ladybird-heard/

20th - 24rd October Churchill Theatre, Bromley

High Street, Bromley BR1 1HA

https://churchilltheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-what-the-ladybird-heard-bromley-2021

26th - 31st October Arts Depot

5 Nether Street, London N12 0GA

https://www.artsdepot.co.uk/

3rd - 6th November Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

10 Regent St, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/what-the-ladybird-heard/



24th - 27th November Milton Keynes Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/what-the-ladybird-heard/milton-keynes-theatre/

