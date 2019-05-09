New Acting School Brings The Acting Revolution To Manchester

One of the Manchester region's most exciting emergent directors, has announced the creation of a new acting school - The A Space.

James Baker has taught at some of the U.K.'s most prestigious drama schools and Universities and has created a name for himself as an inspirational teacher and director. After 15 years of training actors, directing theatre and winning high accolades in the theatre world, James recognised a gap in high quality skills training for actors in the North West.

Baker said: "I care deeply about actors and the training they receive outside of London which is affordable and of a certain merit"

The A Space is an acting school with a difference- it places the focus on the artist at the heart of the actor. Actors will create, play, test, and above all else, exercise their artistic muscles with the support of professionals. The engaging and inspiring space will be the setting for actors as they develop their skills and technique under Baker's no-nonsense approach. The in-depth, practical classes promise to stretch, challenge, and elevate actors in a unique and holistic way that will prepare them for the industry.

The school will offer 4 twelve-week terms per year that will be weekly on Wednesdays from 6pm-9pm. The term structure creates consistency and sustain quality of teaching. Each term will focus on a specific technique with clear practical application and outcomes. Actors will also benefit from movement and voice classes throughout their training.

James Baker on training structure: "I want to ensure those attending get focussed training which has an end objective and in which learning can be measured - I'm passionate - I don't want to create a transient and unfocused environment. I care about your training."

The A Space is different! The school promises to only recruit 14 actors, max and not oversubscribe the course. This will foster personal and high-level focussed training to nourish and develop actors' technical tool kit and add rigour to their skills. The course time also sets the space apart, providing 3 hours of quality instruction rather than the 2 hours typically offered.

This is an incredibly valuable opportunity for actors in the North West to enhance their skills and stand out in a region that has a growing reputation for producing amazing theatre talent.

Classes begin Wednesday 5 June. There is sure to be a lot of interest and spots are limited - interested actors are encouraged to enrol quickly!





