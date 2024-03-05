NEWSREVUE Will Transfer To The Seven Dials Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NewsRevue will transfer to the Seven Dials Playhouse beginning this week. Performances run Thursday 7th, Friday 8th, Saturday 9th March at 9pm Thursday 15th, Friday 16th, Saturday 17th March at 9pm Thursday 21st, Friday 22nd, Saturday 23rd March at 9pm.

NewsRevue is in a new home from this Thursday for the next 3 weeks whilst the Bridge House Pub that houses the Canal Cafe Theatre undergoes a major refurbishment.

Featuring an uber talented cast of NewsRevue alumni waiting to wow audiences from a central London location.

With material choices inspired from West End musicals, expect a witty takedown on the fiasco that was the Willy Wonka exhibition in Glasgow, Adelaide's Lament by Vladimir Putin and a dazzling finale parodying the show tunes of Matilda ‘If I grow up, Protesting Children and the inexorable demise of the NHS to Naughty,” in addition to the usual hallmarks of this Guinness World Record-breaking show.