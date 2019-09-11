Museum & Library Celebrate Reopening With Exciting Weekend Of Family-Friendly Activities

Warrington Museum & Library is gearing up for a fantastic weekend of events as Culture Warrington and LiveWire prepare to unveil the newly-revamped building.

The Museum Street venue has undergone a two-week closure in a bid to re-energise the building and transform it into a creative hub - with increased links between the museum and library services.

The exciting project, which has been a joint venture between Culture Warrington and LiveWire, has seen a number of cosmetic changes to the building, in addition to a more integrated approach to activities and opening hours - including Sunday opening for the first time.

To celebrate the launch of the revamped building, Warrington Museum & Library is hosting a range of family-friendly activities on Saturday, when the doors reopen.

Leah Biddle, Cultural Manager of Culture Warrington - the charity that runs Warrington Museum & Art Gallery, Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival, Pyramid and Parr Hall - is excited to welcome visitors this weekend.

She said: "The teams at Warrington Museum & Library have worked so hard over the past two weeks so we're very excited to see what the public will think of the changes we've made.

"To celebrate, we've put together a fantastic programme of events to encourage families to take a look and find out a little more about the services we offer.

"Community engagement is a key part of what we do at both Culture Warrington and LiveWire so we hope that this weekend's activities will reach out to people right across the borough. We look forward to welcoming back lots of new and returning faces."

Celebrations will begin outside the Museum Street entrance with speeches at 9.45am before the official cutting of the ribbon at 10am.

Visitors can then enjoy a performance from Priestley College students and Warrington choreographer Kate Jackson, who has recently returned from performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Other events include poetry readings, choir performances, dance workshops and also a talk from artist Pip Woolf, whose fascinating exhibition Matter of Identity can be seen on display at the museum.

Visitors can also expect a space invasion from Storm Troopers of the 99th Garrison, as well as the chance to take part in a social media treasure hunt.

By following Culture Warrington and YourLiveWire on social media, families will discover the locations of clues hidden around the building, which will in turn help them spell out a word connected to the Museum & Library. By discovering the hidden word, visitors can then be entered into a draw to win a family ticket to see ET: The Extra-Terrestrial underneath Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon at Parr Hall.





