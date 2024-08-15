Molly Lynch Will Lead Curve's Production of Lerner and Loewe's MY FAIR LADY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Curve has revealed that Molly Lynch will play the role of Eliza Doolittle in the upcoming Made at Curve production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s classic musical MY FAIR LADY.

Directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (A CHORUS LINE, EVITA, THE WIZARD OF OZ, BILLY ELLIOT), MY FAIR LADY will run in Leicester from Saturday 23 November 2024 to Saturday 4 January 2025.

Molly Lynch returns to Curve following her acclaimed performance as Betty Schaefer in Curve’s production of SUNSET BOULEVARD (2017 UK and international tour and 2020 streamed productions), directed by Nikolai Foster. Her credits also include THE LAST FIVE YEARS (Southwark Playhouse and Garrick Theatre), KILLING THE CAT (Riverside Studios), A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (Buxton Opera House), THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA (Royal Festival Hall and LA Opera) and WASTED (Southwark Playhouse).

Watch Molly Lynch perform ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’ from MY FAIR LADY here.

Full casting for the musical will be announced in due course.

The Made at Curve production of MY FAIR LADY will be choreographed by Joanna Goodwin (AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, UK tour), George Dyer (THE WIZARD OF OZ, Curve and London Palladium) is Musical Supervisor, Michael Taylor (BILLY ELLIOT and SCROOGE THE MUSCIAL, both at Curve) is Set and Costume designer, Mark Henderson (STANDING AT THE SKY’S EDGE, Gillian Lynne Theatre) is Lighting Designer, Adam Fisher (EVITA, Curve) is Sound Designer and casting direction is by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.

Curve’s Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said, “A glittering crew of eccentric characters and some of the most wonderful songs ever written for the stage make MY FAIR LADY one of the very best musical comedies of all time. And at the heart of this glorious show is Eliza Doolittle, surely one of the most dazzling characters ever to have leapt from the imagination of a writer. In Molly Lynch we have an Eliza with a magnificent and mighty voice to inhabit these great songs afresh, a flair and wit to offer new insights into this incredible character and the comic brio to illuminate our MY FAIR LADY in the 21st century. We are thrilled Molly is returning to Curve and cannot wait for our festive audiences to delight in her intoxicating Eliza, which will guarantee we all dance all night this Christmastime.”

MY FAIR LADY follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller from Covent Garden, who by chance meets phonetics professor Henry Higgins. With the help of his pal Colonel Pickering, Higgins sets out to support Eliza’s ambition to learn how to speak like a lady of high society, so she can fulfil her ambition of opening her own flower shop. Along the way, Higgins learns a few lessons of his own, as Eliza’s free spirit, defiance and zest for life bring magic and joy into the lives of everyone who encounters her.

Filled with a roster of iconic characters, comedy, romance and some of the greatest songs ever imagined for the musical stage, including ‘The Rain in Spain’, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’ and ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’, this unmissable production is set to be an enchanting and dazzling Christmas treat for the whole family.

This Made at Curve production of MY FAIR LADY is sponsored by De Montfort University (DMU), with the show’s orchestra sponsored by music licensing company PPL.

MY FAIR LADY will run at Curve from Saturday 23 November 2024 to Saturday 4 January 2025 and tickets are on-sale now. To find out more and book, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call 0116 242 3595 or visit Curve’s Box Office in-person.

Comments