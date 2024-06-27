Mary Byrne Will Return to The Everyman, Cork in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



X Factor sensation, Mary Byrne, will return in her all-new show, "Mary Byrne – Check Me Out" to The Everyman, Cork, on Friday 5th and Saturday 6th July. Directed by the talented Rob Murphy, this one-woman performance promises to be a riveting and emotional journey through Mary's remarkable life.

Fresh from her sold out premiere shows of ‘Mary-Byrne Check Me Out’ at Civic Theatre and her successful Irish and UK tour of 'Menopause The Musical 2,' Mary Byrne returns to her roots to share her incredible story in her own words, live on-stage.

"Mary Byrne – Check Me Out" is a deeply moving and intensely honest portrayal of Mary's life. From her humble beginnings at the checkout counter to her unforgettable journey on X Factor, Mary takes the audience on a nostalgic ride filled with laughter, music, and heartfelt moments.

Don’t miss an unforgettable experience as her performance will include some of the classic songs associated with Mary's career to date: ‘This Is My Life’, ‘This Is A Man’s World’ and ‘Always On My Mind’.

Rob Murphy talking about the upcoming tour said, "Mary Byrne's remarkable talent and incredible journey have captured the hearts of audiences across the globe. We are thrilled to announce a nationwide Summer tour for 'Mary Byrne – Check Me Out'. Mary's unique blend of humour, music, and nostalgia promises a fantastic night of entertainment the shows are set to be a sell-out. Book their tickets early to avoid disappointment."

