Lynette Linton and Daniel Bailey Will Leave the Bush Theatre in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bush Theatre has announced that Artistic Director Lynette Linton and Associate Artistic Director Daniel Bailey will step down from their roles in Spring 2025 after six years at the west London venue. Bailey will leave in January and Linton in March.

The pair plan to announce programming later in the year that will take the Bush through until the middle of 2026.

During their tenure, they shifted the Bush’s programme to focus on British and Irish writers specifically. They have overseen over 40 productions, alongside launching the Protest Series which recognised the link between art and protest through quick-fire commissions enabling artists to respond to the world in a way that is dynamic and held with care. The venue won the Olivier award for ‘Outstanding Production in an Affiliate Theatre’ in four consecutive years with Baby Reindeer, Old Bridge, The P Word, and Sleepova. This year it has transferred both Tyrell Williams’ Red Pitch and Benedict Lombe’s Shifters into the West End.

During the Covid lock-down they created the Bush Young Company to fulfil a need for provision in the area and help introduce new talent into the industry. This work has resulted in seven plays being performed on the main stage as an integral part of the theatre’s programming and set a cohort of writers and performers on a path to a career in the arts. Another highlight was their directing Sir Lenny Henry’s first play August in England, one of many record-breaking box office successes at the theatre, as well as the venue jointly winning Theatre of the Year at the 2023 Stage Awards.

Lynette Linton said, ‘We’ve achieved so much at the Bush, and are so proud of this team. It has been the most incredible six years, and we have seen so many wonderful writers and creatives pass through our building. We aimed to disrupt the canon and I believe we have done that in our own way! Running this organisation has been one of the biggest honours of my life. Big up everyone who has been part of the Bush family over the past six years, it is incredible to see so many Bush Alumni thriving across this industry, and long may this continue. We are out here! It has been vibes, chaos, magic, and life-changing. We can’t wait to witness this wonderful building’s next chapter, but first, we look forward to our upcoming season, which will be announced in two parts so make sure you look out for it.’

Daniel Bailey said, ‘The Bush has been the most extraordinary ride, we've all laughed, cried, and danced together, shared life-defining moments together and that will never be forgotten. Our work with the Bush family is having a direct effect on people's lives and how we share our worlds, the impact has been enormous in the theatre and TV industry too. We proudly took ‘Red Pitch’ to @Sohoplace, introducing a new audience to our banging Bush productions! However, this is only the beginning, the success of ‘Shifters’ has followed close behind and eventually producers will realise there’s nothing ‘risky’ about the work we do, audiences are asking for it’.

Both acknowledged the huge input of their Executive Director Mimi Findlay and her predecessor Lauren Clancy.

Mimi Findlay said, ‘Joining the Bush in 2023 and having the opportunity to work alongside these incredible champions of new writing has been one of the greatest privileges of my time working in the creative sector. Lynette and Dan have unapologetically demonstrated through their time at the Bush that the work we do here is simply necessary. Campaigning for the voices who ought to be contributing to the canon and enabling new talent to see a pathway for their careers is such an obvious ethos. But as we know, and have known, despite there being a shift and openness from audiences to receive work by underrepresented writers and artists the work still has to prove itself. I am so thankful to have had an opportunity to work alongside them both. Having brought so much to the Bush over these six years, we find ourselves in a space where at just over 50 years of age, the building, under the incredible leadership of Lynette and Dan, has solidified its place in our industry as one of the core leaders and champions of new writing. As we move into the next phase of artistic leadership, we continue to face challenges in delivering services for the community and in the development of the artistic canon which requires sustained and deepened investment. We hope to continue to work together with the Arts Council England and key stakeholders to protect the development of career pathways for those that champion new writing and have important stories to tell.’

Uzma Hasan, Chair of the Board of Trustees said ‘Lynette and Daniel's artistic vision has profoundly transformed the Bush, elevating our essential role within the British theatre landscape. With a clarity of creative vision and leadership, our venue has flourished through extraordinary times, achieving sold-out houses, garnering industry accolades, and most importantly disrupting the theatrical canon by launching a host of new talent and exceptional new plays. The Bush’s reputation for bringing audiences the best in new writing, championing emerging talent that mirrors the world, and serving as a vital hub for our local community, has never been clearer. On behalf of the board, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Lynette and Daniel, wishing them all the best in their future endeavours, secure in the knowledge that their legacy will forever be an integral part of the Bush Theatre’s history.’

The search for the new Artistic Director of the Bush will begin today with details posted on the theatre’s website from 3 pm - www.bushtheatre.co.uk

Comments