Les Enfants Terribles Announces Obed Nzuzi Mayamona as LET Bursary Recipient 2021

Les Enfants Terribles, in association with WildChild, has announced the 2021 recipient of The LET Bursary, Obed Nzuzi Mayamona. Obed is entering his second year of training at Guildhall School of Music and Drama and will graduate in 2023. Les Enfants Terribles are also proud to announce that Adelle Leonce (Emilia, Black Mirror) has committed to being Obed's mentor throughout his time at drama school as part of the LET Bursary. Previous mentors for this scheme have included Arinze Kene (Informer, Youngers) and Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, RSC Hamlet).

The LET Bursary was created to help individuals with the talent and drive to attend drama school, but not the financial means. Obed will receive a maintenance grant of £1,500 each year towards his living costs whilst training at Guildhall School. Katherine Kelly (Coronation Street, Happy Valley, City of Angels) is the official patron of the award.

Initially funded entirely through a crowdfunding campaign from generous public donors, 2020 marked the first year in association with arts charity WildChild, who are supporting the Bursary with a 50% contribution. Les Enfants Terribles and WildChild are committed to providing a minimum of £1,500 per year, meaning up to £4,500 to each recipient over the course of their training.

Obed Mayamona, the 2021 recipient of the LET Bursary said:

There have been times where I wasn't able to have that focus or that grit in my work because of the pressure of the financial burden and the LET bursary will help me to really hone in on my craft and allow me to come in and do what I've always wanted to do; tell these truthful stories.

Adelle Leonce, Actor and mentor for the LET Bursary said:

As a mixed-race actor from Yorkshire, Northern England, I long to hear stories that I can relate to but they are few and far between. After being part of the Wild Child showcase for unrepresented writers, it made me excited at the prospect of working with the charity and Les Enfants Terribles theatre company. Oliver Lansley asked me whether I was interested in mentoring Obed and I said yes without hesitation. It is important that we are creating space and opportunities for underrepresented talent and that is exactly what the LET Bursary offers.

Oliver Lansley, Artistic Director of Les Enfants Terribles, said:

I am so proud to be supporting Obed as the 2021 LET Bursary recipient. His passion for his craft and dedication to his training is admirable and demonstrates exactly the kind of determination that we want to support. We're so pleased to be able to assist Obed, even in this small way, so he can continue to focus on his development as an actor. He's a genuine talent and we can't wait to watch his career flourish.

Christa Harris, Co-Founder of WildChild has said:

WildChild are over the moon to be able to support Obed in his second year of studies at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. We have no doubt he has an incredibly exciting career ahead of him and are so proud to be able to facilitate this necessary next step of his career. Well done Obed - you deserve this!.

Les Enfants Terribles and WildChild are also announcing the latest drive for donations towards the LET Bursary. We need to fundraise over £4,500 each year in order to be able to assist students who need extra financial support whilst training. For more information or to donate to the bursary fund, please visit www.lesenfantsterribles.co.uk/awards