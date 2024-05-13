ABIGAIL'S PARTY and More Set For Stratford East

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With Now, I See currently in previews, Stratford East has announced a new production of Mike Leigh's Abigail's Party, directed by Stratford East Artistic Director, Nadia Fall.

Also announced is further programming with Live At Stratford East returning this July headlined by Nina Conti, as well as the Stratford East Young Company's production of we all know how this ends., a newly commissioned work, written by Molly Taylor and directed by Katie Greenall.

In October, Stratford East welcome the critically acclaimed Bristol Old Vic production of Wonder Boy by Ross Willis, directed by Sally Cookson, and produced by PW Productions Ltd; Ballet Black returns to Stratford East with a new double bill, Ballet Black – Heroes; and Leicester Curve and MAST Mayflower Studios present The Mountaintop by Katori Hall and directed by Nathan Powell, which tells the story of Dr. Martin Luther King's last night on this earth.

Nadia Fall, Stratford East Artistic Director, said today, “This autumn I'll be directing Abigail's Party, Mike Leigh's dark comedy which takes a look behind the twitching curtains of 70s suburbia in all its camp and terrifying glory. I wonder if things are really all that different in the cul-de-sacs of today. We are also delighted to invite back our friends at Ballet Black with their new show Heroes, a double bill of new work comprising Mthuthuzeli November's contemplation on the meaning of life, The Waiting Game, and Sophie Laplane's celebratory piece about heroism and self-acceptance, If At First. Then Wonder Boy, a beautiful and heart-warming play written by the incredibly talented Ross Willis and directed by the Olivier Award-winning Sally Cookson. This story had me in bits and is certainly audacious and life-affirming. Next up is The Mountaintop by Katori Hall which exquisitely imagines an encounter between the extraordinary Martin Luther King Jr and a Memphis motel maid on the night before his assassination. This autumn is full of great and memorable characters you'll certainly want to meet.”

Tickets for these newly announced events go on sale to Friends, Members and access bookers on Monday 13 May at 12pm; and on general sale on Wednesday 15 May at 12pm. Visit www.stratfordeast.com for further information.

