Full Cast Set for I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at Wolverhampton Grand and Edinburgh Fringe

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced the cast for Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, whichwill be created in house at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre for eight exclusive performances between 16 – 20 July before playing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 2 – 24 August.

Tickets for Wolverhampton are on sale at grandtheatre.co.uk with performances now on sale in Edinburgh at edfringe.com.

The cast will feature Megan Carole (Bassett, National Theatre), Sarah Pearson (Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder), Bradley Walwyn (The Choir Of Man, We Will Rock You) and Sam Willison (The Choir Of Man).

Megan Carole trained at London College Of Music in Musical Theatre. She has already taken the social space by storm; culminating over 445,000 followers across all her platforms. From talking all things body confidence to navigating life through her 20’s, her dedicated and engaged audience love her for her bubbly personality, infectious smile and consistently high-quality, creative content. Credits Include - ITV The Masked Singer, I Love You, You’re Perfect Now Change (Old Joint Stock Theatre), Kelly in National Theatre’s Bassett. Credits whilst training include - Anything Goes (Purity), Anne’s Song (Anne Nolan) Megan is honoured to be returning to this role and is thrilled to debut the musical at her first Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She would like to thank her wonderful family, friends, and innovation artists for all their love and support.

Sarah Pearson trained at The Arden School of Theatre. Television credits: Virdee (BBC1). Theatre credits: Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder (Edinburgh Fringe / UK Tour); Cinderella (Bradford Alhambra); Robin Hood, Encore (Oldham Coliseum). Credits whilst training: Putting it Together; Marmee March in Little Women.

Bradley Walwyn is originally from Dudley, He graduated from the Guildford School of Acting in 2019 with a BA Honours degree in Musical Theatre. Theatre Credits include: The Choir of Man (Norwegian Cruise Line, Arts Centre Melbourne, Arts Theatre West End), We Will Rock You (Royal Caribbean International), Dick Whittington (Above the Stag Theatre), Shrek the Musical (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre), Avenue Q, Little Shop of Horrors, Miracle on 34th Street, The Full Monty, Ushers the Musical (Old Joint Stock Theatre). Other Credits include: Josh Groban Stages World Tour, Russell Watson Live (London Palladium), A Little bit of Lerner (Royal Festival Hall, BBC Radio 3).

Sam Willison began his training at The Dance School of Scotland, before graduating from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with a BA in Musical Theatre. Theatre credits include: Beast/Prince in Beauty and the Beast (Beacon Arts Centre), The Poet in the West End and Olivier award-nominated musical The Choir of Man (Norwegian Cruise Line), Male Swing in Friends! The Musical Parody! (UK and Ireland tour), Lead Vocalist Broadway in the Bar (Oran Mor), Del Shannon in Warriors! A New Musical and Keep the Home Fires – A New Musical (Edinburgh Fringe), Vocalist in Night at the Musicals (Websters Theatre Glasgow), Beast/Prince Angus in Beauty and the Beast (Falkirk Town Hall), Lead Vocalist (Viking Cruises), Beast/Prince Proudfoot in Beauty and the Beast, Prince Michael in Snow White (Victoria Theatre Halifax), Bobby in Des-Elation (Drayton Arms London) and Ricky McWhittington in Ricky McWhittington(Platform Theatre). Sam was also a Finalist in the Young Scottish Musical Theatre Performer of the Year in 2016 (SECC) Workshop credits include: Dr Jaquith in Now, Voyager – A New Musical (Cutting Edge Theatre Productions) and Yellowback/Nan in The Mystery of Wickaby Wood and the Missing Christmas Pud – A New Musical, by Natalie Arle-Toyne and Stuart Fleming.

Directed by Grand Theatre Associate Artistic Director Karl Steele with Musical Direction by Nick Allen, the production explores modern relationships in all their forms and will be presented in a way that audiences have never experienced a show at the Grand Theatre before.

Audiences will take their seat on the Grand Theatre stage for an intimate, immersive experience that has audiences right at the heart of the story. I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE is played out against the backdrop of and using the theatre’s stunning auditorium space.

Karl Steele said; “Audiences will recognise the hilariously relatable annoyances that all relationships have and explore all the stages of relationships from those awkward first dates to falling in love and married life with kids. The story is intertwined with more tender and intimate moments too that make for one hugely entertaining musical that is both hilarious yet heartfelt. With such a personal and relatable subject matter, the key to creating the perfect experience in which to present this piece is in the immersive, up close and personal staging this production will feature. Sat on the 130-year-old stage at the Grand Theatre, our seating capacity of 1,200 is reduced to 150, with audiences experiencing what is ordinarily an actor’s eye view with scenes unfolding around them and against the backdrop of the glorious Victorian auditorium.”

This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as “the relationship.” Through sketches and songs, Act I explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, while Act II reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, “Say, what are you doing Saturday night?”

