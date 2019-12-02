Leading UK Drama School ArtsEd Takes Auditions To Ireland

ArtsEd, a leading UK drama school, is on the hunt for exciting new musical theatre and acting talent and will be taking their auditions to Dublin this December.

As well as auditioning, prospective students will get an insight into life on the BA Acting and Musical Theatre courses, direct from ArtsEd's world-class tutors and alumni, all without the cost of travelling to London. These costs can be a major barrier for young people who have great talent but limited financial means.

ArtsEd hopes that being in Dublin will encourage young people who are unable to travel to London, to come and find out about their world-class vocational training. The Dublin audition day is part of ArtsEd's long-term commitment to improve opportunities for talented young people from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the performing arts.

Shane O'Riordan, ArtsEd's BA Musical Theatre graduate, currently appearing in the UK & Ireland Tour of LES MISERABLES is forever thankful for his experience at ArtsEd:

"ArtsEd helped me through tough times as I needed an operation on my ankle. It was our Principal, Chris Hocking who got me an audition for the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Scholarship. This took massive financial pressure off my parents, as they had their house up for sale to pay for my fees. I had the most amazing and supportive three years at ArtsEd, and my life wouldn't be the same if it wasn't for the training."

Chris Hocking, Principal and Director for the School of Musical Theatre says:

"Taking our audition day to Dublin is an essential step in increasing participation across the sector and is a vital part of ArtsEd's commitment in offering outstanding training to everyone.

"We want to encourage students with exceptional potential in Ireland to join us at ArtsEd. The distance means not everyone can always make it to a London audition, so we want to bring the audition to you. If you want to be part of the ArtsEd family and train with us then we want to see YOU at our Dublin audition."

Therese Rooney, Head of College at Phoenix College in Dublin says about the audition day:

"We are thrilled to be hosting ArtsEd's audition day here in Dublin for their world-class BA Acting and Musical Theatre courses.

"ArtsEd's reputation as a centre for excellence lies in their industry-focused expertise and calibre of staff, its intensive and practical training schedule, and their strong focus on pastoral care.

"Because of ArtsEd's outreach efforts, students here in Ireland who have dreamt about a successful career in the performing arts can audition for one of the UK's leading drama schools without the travel demands and costs of getting to London."

The Dublin audition will take place on Wednesday 18th December 2019, at Phoenix College - students can register to attend at: artsed.co.uk

The audition session will include a warm-up workshop led by ArtsEd Acting and Musical Theatre tutors. BA Acting candidates will be expected to prepare two monologues, while BA Musical Theatre candidates must be prepared to act, sing and dance. Candidates can find all the information they need at https://artsed.co.uk/courses/auditions/

Audition Date:

Dublin - Wednesday 18th December 2019

For all other audition information visit: www.artsed.co.uk/auditions





