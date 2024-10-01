Le Gateau Chocolat's MUSICALS MAYHEM Comes To The Soho Thetare

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award winning musical phenomenon Le Gateau Chocolat (ICONS, A Night At the Musicals, Raw Cacao, Duckie) will once again take to the main stage at London's Soho Theatre this festive season, in an all new, showstopping, showtune spectacular - Musicals Mayhem. Running from Wednesday 11th December 2024 to Saturday 11th January 2025 (excl. Monday 23rd December to Wednesday 1st January), tickets go on general sale from Wednesday 2nd October 2024 at sohotheatre.com.

With a Musical Theatre mega-memory as deep as his vocal range, Le Gateau Chocolat is your one-stop Musicals Juke Box, and he's ready to give it all to you this festive season…

With all the feels from Follies to Frozen, Sound of Music to The Snowman - Gateau is ready to feed his audiences every coco-covered Chocolat showtune in his box. Expect a mountain of laughs, a stream of nostalgia, and a tug at the heartstrings, as Gateau crams all of the musicals you know and love into one hour of high kicks, high drag and high glamour. Serving Do-Re-Mi with Hi-La-Ri-Tea (a drink with jam and bread).

Musicals Mayhem comes as part of Le Gateau Chocolat's long standing collaboration with Soho Theatre, with previous productions showcased at Dean Street including A Night At The Musicals, Now That's What We Call Musicals with Jonny Woo, ICONS and more.

His hugely impactful catalogue of works transcends genre and format, spanning drag, cabaret, opera, musical theatre, children's theatre. In 2023, Le Gateau Chocolat was awarded Attitude Magazine's prestigious Culture Award.

Le Gateau Chocolat's other critically acclaimed productions include Duckie, which premiered at the Southbank Centre and I Wish, which was co-created with award winning writer/composer Seiriol Davies, and Unicorn's Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw, both for young audiences. As a widely celebrated baritone, Le Gateau Chocolat has performed across the globe at locations including Royal Albert Hall, Barbican Centre, Sydney Opera House, and also as part of the Olivier Award - winning La Clique/La Soiree.

