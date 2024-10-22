Lauren Ward and Josie Benson Will Lead STALLED at The King's Head Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End and Broadway star Lauren Ward (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Dear Evan Hansen) and Josie Benson (Kiss Me Kate, Mamma Mia!) will lead the cast in the world premiere of STALLED, a new musical about mothers, daughters and moving on, at the King's Head Theatre.

In a bougie-ass Seattle ladies room, lost-but-searching Maggie and a frazzled mother, a neurodivergent daughter, a nonbinary poet and a queer computer scientist are among the characters whose paths cross and who navigate the ups and downs of modern life. With soul-stirring melodies and a rare authenticity, their inspiring stories make for an unforgettable celebration of these complicated, beautiful souls.

STALLED, Book & Lyrics by Liesl Wilke and Music & Lyrics by Andy Marsh and with additional music and lyrics by Kyle Puccia, directed by Vikki Stone, will play a 6-week season from Thursday 13 February - Sunday 23 March, 2025.

There are 2 Press Performances: Sunday 16 February at 2pm & Sunday 16 February at 5pm.

Producer Thomas Hopkins said: “I am delighted to be producing the world premiere of Liesl and Andy's new musical at the new Kings Head Theatre. And it is an honour to collaborate with Liesl (as co-producer) in bringing this vibrant and poignant work to life on stage. This musical gives a powerful platform for voices that deserve to be celebrated. And in the spirit of inclusivity and community, I am thrilled to introduce PAY WHAT YOU CAN TUESDAYS, made possible by the generous support of a dedicated foundation. This initiative ensures that everyone has the opportunity to experience this new musical, no matter what their financial situation.”

Lauren Ward is an Olivier Award, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominated actress and singer. Her West End roles include Virginia Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Cynthia in Dear Evan Hansen (Olivier nomination), Miss Flemming/Veronica's Mum in Heathers, Miss Honey in Matilda the Musical (Olivier nomination), Baroness Elsa Schraeder in The Sound of Music and Liz in The Philadelphia Story. Her Broadway credits include Matilda the Musical (Tony nomination), Follies, 1776, The Heiress, Carousel, Violet (Drama Desk nomination, Theatre World Award).

Josie Benson recently played Hattie in Kiss Me Kate at the Barbican. Her West End roles include Tanya in Mamma Mia!, Miss Sherman in Fame The Musical, Madam Giry in The Phantom of the Opera. She was Carmen in Carmen Jones and Camila Rosario in the UK premiere of In the Heights.

Cezarah Bonner was recently seen as Lady Thiang in The King and I (West End, UK tour and international tour). Her other roles include Kim in Miss Saigon (West End & Australian premiere) and Annette in Saturday Night Fever.

Regina Co was in Not A Birthday Goes By: A Sondheim Celebration (Upstairs at the Gatehouse) and Sondheim in Red (Phoenix Arts Club).

Emma Espada is making her professional debut.

Isabella Gervais will be next be seen in The Jingleclaw (Birmingham Hippodrome). Other roles include Fame The Musical (Athens, Greece), God Catcher (Edinburgh Fringe).

Joanna Kirkland was in Dear Evan Hansen and A Chorus of Disapproval (West End), Committee and Parade (Donmar Warehouse), The Witches of Eastwick (UK tour).

Evita Khrime was Mimi in Rent (UK tour).

Rebecca-Jo Roberts is making her professional debut.



Carrie Sutton's West End credits include Snow White, Dick Whittington, Cinderella, The Wizard of Oz, Sister Act and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (all at the London Palladium).

Grace Venus was Cinderella in the Everyman Rock 'N' Roll Panto (Liverpool Everyman); Aurora in Sleeping Beauty (Storyhouse). Her TV credits include John Carpenter's Suburban Screams.

