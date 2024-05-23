LIVE AT LOSELEY Will Feature Aimie Atkinson, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and More!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CNC Live will present Live At Loseley, a spectacular summer showcase of top family-friendly entertainment set amidst the breathtaking beauty of the estate and gardens at Loseley Park, Guildford, from Friday 2 to Sunday 4 August 2024.

Kicking off the weekend in style on Friday 2 August, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – Live at Loseley, is the ultimate celebration of timeless music, paying homage to one of the most iconic groups of all time. From the streets of New Jersey to the glittering stages of the West End and Broadway, their unforgettable melodies have captivated audiences for over five decades. Featuring beloved hits such asSherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, and Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, as well as the timeless refrain of Oh, What A Night!, this nostalgic journey showcases the very best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. With talented cast members from acclaimed productions such as Jersey Boys, accompanied by their live band, this show comes from the creators of The Barricade Boys.

Experience the enchantment of Musicals Live at Loseley, as West End Stars - including Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, SIX), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers, Les Misérables), Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, Titanic) and Emily-Mae (The Bodyguard, Frozen) - supported by the Guildford School of Acting Singers, grace the estate with their musical prowess, led by the 24-piece Bourne Musicals Orchestra conducted by Steve Moss (Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, Miss Saigon). Further top names will be announced. Prepare to be swept away by beloved hits from Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Wicked, Chicago, SIX and many more. The principal singers, fresh from starring roles in iconic West End productions, promise an evening of unforgettable performances, delivering the magic of the stage to the heart of Loseley Park. The show will close with a spectacular firework display.

Led by the 32-piece Bourne Movies Orchestra, conducted by Steve Moss, Movie Soundtracks Live at Loseley, will be a spectacular evening of much-loved movie themes for the whole family played by some of the best musicians the UK has to offer. Expect to hear classic themes from blockbuster hits, such as Indiana Jones, E.T, Star Wars and Harry Potter, accompanied by impressive laser light shows and a dazzling fireworks display to close the evening.

All three events are family-friendly and fully accessible. There will be buggies available to help those that need it get to their pitches. Please bring your own chair or blanket to sit on. No large umbrellas or parasols, gazebos or anything else that may impede the view of the people sitting behind you. No BBQs or naked flames. No dogs. Wear appropriate clothing for the weather and bring warm clothes for later in the evening. There will be high quality catering and bars on site.

CNC Live’s goal is to bring exceptional quality shows to country homes and estates across the UK and believe there is no better place to start than Loseley Park in Guildford, Surrey. The company is comprised of Chris Elcocks and Nick and Charlotte Wyschna, who between them have over 30 years of experience in production and entertainment. CNC’s events will not only include orchestras and star acts but will also be wowing audiences with firework, laser and drone shows.

