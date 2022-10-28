Kings Theatre Announces CHITTY CHITTY BANG BAND as its Easter Production in 2023

Following on from the overwhelming success and national recognition of 'Titanic the Musical' last year, The Kings have announced that audition applications are now open for the 2023 Easter production of 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'.

The rights for this much-loved musical are available for a limited period so the Kings have seized the chance to present this show as part of their on-going commitment to provide opportunities for south coast performers at no cost to the participants.

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' has some wonderful roles for all ages and a score that is bursting with iconic musical numbers.

With a cast of approximately 50 including a 12-piece orchestra, 2 teams of children and the high production values synonymous with the Kings Theatre added to the mix, audiences can be guaranteed a 'Truly Scrumptious' theatrical experience. With dazzling choreography, beautiful costumes, stunning scenery including a magical flying car, this

show is set be the most impressive community production from the Kings Theatre to date.

The Creative team will be led by Director Jack Edwards, Musical Director Andrew Woodford, and Choreographer Michelle Antrobus.

To be considered for auditions, they are inviting Adults, (18+), and Children, (school years 5-9), who love to perform, to complete the application form on the Kings Theatre website.

Applications close on Monday 7th November at 9am.

Successful applicants will be notified by Wednesday 9th November.

Auditions will take place on 13th November at The Barn, Milton Park, 182 Milton Rd, PO4 8PR.

The selected cast must be available for all rehearsals and all shows as required.

Rehearsals run from 8th January - 10th April.

Performances: 11th April - 16th April.

Application form and full details for Auditions, Rehearsals and Performances are available here: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/chitty-chitty-bang-bang-auditions-announcement/

Music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. Music by special arrangement with SONY/ATV Publishing. Adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams. Based on the MGM Motion Picture. Licensed script adapted by Ray Boderick.