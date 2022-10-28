Kings Theatre Announces CHITTY CHITTY BANG BAND as its Easter Production in 2023
Performances run 11th April – 16th April.
Following on from the overwhelming success and national recognition of 'Titanic the Musical' last year, The Kings have announced that audition applications are now open for the 2023 Easter production of 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'.
The rights for this much-loved musical are available for a limited period so the Kings have seized the chance to present this show as part of their on-going commitment to provide opportunities for south coast performers at no cost to the participants.
'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' has some wonderful roles for all ages and a score that is bursting with iconic musical numbers.
With a cast of approximately 50 including a 12-piece orchestra, 2 teams of children and the high production values synonymous with the Kings Theatre added to the mix, audiences can be guaranteed a 'Truly Scrumptious' theatrical experience. With dazzling choreography, beautiful costumes, stunning scenery including a magical flying car, this
show is set be the most impressive community production from the Kings Theatre to date.
The Creative team will be led by Director Jack Edwards, Musical Director Andrew Woodford, and Choreographer Michelle Antrobus.
To be considered for auditions, they are inviting Adults, (18+), and Children, (school years 5-9), who love to perform, to complete the application form on the Kings Theatre website.
Applications close on Monday 7th November at 9am.
Successful applicants will be notified by Wednesday 9th November.
Auditions will take place on 13th November at The Barn, Milton Park, 182 Milton Rd, PO4 8PR.
The selected cast must be available for all rehearsals and all shows as required.
Rehearsals run from 8th January - 10th April.
Performances: 11th April - 16th April.
Application form and full details for Auditions, Rehearsals and Performances are available here: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/chitty-chitty-bang-bang-auditions-announcement/
Music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. Music by special arrangement with SONY/ATV Publishing. Adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams. Based on the MGM Motion Picture. Licensed script adapted by Ray Boderick.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
After a critically acclaimed season at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, Seabright Productions are presents the highly anticipated UK & Ireland Tour of Brendan Murphy's brand new show.
Photos: Baz Luhrmann's STRICTLY BALLROOM Dances Into The New Theatre
October 27, 2022
Baz Luhrmann’s smash hit musical Strictly Ballroom is set to sweep Peterborough audiences off their feet when the brand-new tour, directed by the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood, waltzes into the New Theatre from 28 November – 3 December. See photos from the production.
Rebecca Trehearn to Star in New Welsh Language Halloween Musical YSBRYDNOS on BBC Radio
October 27, 2022
On October 31st at 9pm, BBC Radio Cymru will premiere a new and exclusive Welsh audio musical starring three of Wales' most celebrated performers: Olivier Award winner Rebecca Trehearn, West End star Luke McCall and S4C's Aled Pedrick.
THE POSSIBILITY OF COLOUR Will Be Premiered On Tour This Autumn
October 27, 2022
A powerful new play which asks questions about what is 'normal' – and who gets to decide - is touring to venues across the north this autumn.
Stiles & Drewe's PETER PAN Flies Into Wolverhampton Next Month!
October 27, 2022
The legend of Peter Pan has been delighting children for over 100 years and this faithful new version is a festive adventure, perfect for the whole family by Bilston Operatic Company at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 November.