Kiln Theatre Announces Artistic Team Appointments

Kiln Theatre's Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham today announces new appointments to the theatre's core artistic team - Amit Sharma as Associate Director, Amy Trigg as the Peggy Ramsay Foundation / Film4 Awards Scheme Playwright, and Pip Terry as Kiln's new Resident Assistant Designer.

Rubasingham said today, "I am deeply thrilled that Amit Sharma is joining as Associate Director - the wealth of knowledge, experience and talent he will bring to the organisation will be invaluable and instrumental to strengthening Kiln's mission to bring unheard/ignored voices into the mainstream. After her brilliant debut play, Reasons You should(n't) Love Me reopened our theatre back in May 2021, we are deeply privileged that Amy Trigg wanted to join us as our Peggy Ramsay Foundation / Film4 Awards Scheme Playwright on attachment. Pip Terry also joins as our second Resident Assistant Designer supported by Backstage Trust. Alongside Tom Wright our New Work Associate and Tom Piper our Associate Designer, we are very fortunate to have this group of artists to challenge, provoke and inspire us as well as advocate for freelancers right at the heart of Kiln Theatre."

Theatre and television director Amit Sharma joins as Associate Director, having recently directed the critically acclaimed The Boy with Two Hearts at the Wales Millennium Centre; and his new film Then Barbara Met Alan, written by Jack Thorne and starring Arthur Hughes and Ruth Madeley will air on BBC2 from 21 March.

Following the sold-out run of her award-winning debut Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me at Kiln Theatre in May 2021, Amy Trigg joins the team as the Peggy Ramsay Foundation / Film4 Awards Scheme Playwright and has been specially commissioned to write a piece for the Kiln stage.

Associate Designer Tom Piper will also continue to nurture the next generation of designers, this year inviting Pip Terry to join as Kiln's second Resident Assistant Designer. As part of our post-Covid reopening, in 2021 Kiln created our new Backstage Designer Residencies scheme which seeks to have a real impact both on the relationship between creative freelancers and building-based organisations, and on the lack of accessible pathways into theatre design careers. With this paid training opportunity, Kiln is piloting Universal Basic Income-type support for early career theatre designers.

Amit Sharma is an award- winning theatre and television director. He recently co-directed the hotly anticipated Then Barbara Met Alan and won the Prix d'Itlalia winner for the Bafta nominated Criptales. Before joining Kiln Theatre he was Deputy Artistic Director of Birmingham Rep, former Associate Artistic Director of the Royal Exchange in Manchester, former Associate Director of Graeae Theatre Company and is Trustee of Regional Theatre Young Director's Scheme and National Campaign for the Arts. His theatre work includes The Boy With Two Hearts (Wales Millennium Centre), One Under (Graeae & Theatre Royal Plymouth), Aruna and the Raging Sun (Graeae & British Council, India, La Fura Dels Baus, part of UK/India Year of Culture 2017), Cosmic Scallies (Graeae & Royal Exchange Theatre), The Solid Life of Sugar Water (Graeae & Theatre Royal Plymouth, UK tour including National Theatre), Iron Man (Graeae, UK and International tour), Prometheus Awakes (Graeae, Greenwich + Docklands International Festival, Stockton International Riverside Festival and La Fura Dels Baus, part of London 2012 Festival). Television includes Then Barbara Met Alan (BBC, Netflix & Dragonfly), Hamish (BBC & BBC America, part of BAFTA Nominated Criptales Season, Prix d'Italia Winner), Thunderbox (BBC & BBC America, part of BAFTA Nominated Criptales Season).

Amy Trigg is an actor and writer from Essex. She was the first wheelchair user to graduate from a performance course at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Her first full length play Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me was joint winner of the inaugural Women's Prize for Playwriting 2020 - and reopened the Kiln Theatre after the Covid-19 lockdown. Her other writing credits include, the upcoming series Ralph and Katie (a spin-off of the popular BBC1/ITV Studios show The A Word). She has projects in development with ITV Studios, Little Door, The Forge and Two Rivers Media. She recently wrote her debut radio drama A is for Award for BBC Radio 3; and is currently part of the BBC TV Drama Writers' Programme 2021. She has previously been part of 4Screenwriting 2021, BBC Drama Room 2020/21, BBC Writers' Access Group 2022/21, the Royal Court introduction to Playwriting Group 2020/21 and BBC Children's New Voices 2020. Her acting credits include work for the RSC, Shakespeare's Globe, Netflix, BBC and Universal. Her role at Kiln Theatre is supported by the Peggy Ramsay Foundation / Film4 Awards Playwrighting Scheme.

Pip Terry is a graduate set and costume designer. She trained at Wimbledon College of Arts and graduated in 2020 with a BA in Theatre Design. In 2021, She was one of twelve emerging theatre designers awarded the Linbury Prize for Stage Design. She recently worked as the associate designer of Splintered (Soho Theatre) and designer of Helter Skelter (Cockpit Theatre, Assembly Rooms Edinburgh). She has also designed for spaces and projects at The Rose Theatre Kingston, The Tristan Bates Theatre, and Lyric Hammersmith.

Pip Terry, Tom Piper and the Backstage Designer Residencies are supported by Backstage Trust.