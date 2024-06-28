Kevin Kennedy Joins UK Tour of PRETTY VACANT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bringing to life iconic punk songs and legends is the riotous new show Pretty Vacant, heading on tour this winter across the UK and Ireland! Joining the previously announced show as the Narrator is Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy. Taking audiences on a nostalgic journey from the beginnings of punk in the 1970s, to is later movements in the 80s and 90s, this high energy, punk rock show tells the story of a music genre that changed the world for the first time ever.

Kevin Kennedy, who was in Paris Valentinos with Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke, who later formed The Smiths – brings his real-world band experience to this epic punk show. Kennedy is best known for his role as Curly Watts in Coronation Street, and his stage career including We Will Rock You and Rock of Ages on the West End.

Narrator Kevin Kennedy comments, I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Pretty Vacant. When punk exploded on the scene in 1977, it truly was a revolution it changed our music, our fashion and every aspect of the arts! I witnessed it all… Let’s do it again… together.

Pretty Vacant will see Punk and New Wave hits, attitude and fashion brought to the stage by a talented cast of musicians, singers and dancers on a punk journey that will thrill audiences, from original punk fans to audiences new to the genre. Pretty Vacant will feature hits originally performed by The Sex Pistols, The Clash, Blondie, The Damned, Ramones, Buzzcocks, The Undertones, The Police, The Jame, Siouxsie and The Banshees, The Pretenders, Joy Division, The Stranglers and so many more on this incredible rollercoaster journey through Punk and New Wave!





Comments