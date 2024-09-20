KONTAKTHOF – ECHOES OF '78 Will Embark on Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sadler's Wells, the Pina Bausch Foundation and Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch have announced Kontakthof – Echoes of '78 – a new encounter with Bausch's seminal work, conceived and directed by Meryl Tankard, who was one of the main characters in 1978. Tankard will reunite with other members from the original cast for this unique production, which receives its world premiere at the Opernhaus Wuppertal, Germany in November 2024. Kontakthof – Echoes of '78 will then tour internationally from 2025, with performances at Sadler's Wells Theatre in Spring 2026.



Originally premiered in 1978, Kontakthof is one of the most important pieces in Pina Bausch's repertoire, created at a time when her work was beginning to receive international recognition. It is a key example of her long-standing collaboration with Rolf Borzik, who designed set and costumes and also documented the production.



During the creation of the seminal 1978 production, it is said that Pina Bausch often mused on the idea of seeing her original cast dance the piece when older. Now – 45 years after the premiere of the original production, Kontakthof – Echoes of '78 features interactions between past and present. The production integrates live performance with projections of archival footage of the company as younger dancers and with members no longer with us on stage.



Kontakthof – Echoes of '78 is a Sadler's Wells, Pina Bausch Foundation and Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch production. It is co-produced with Amare-The Hague, LAC Lugano Arte e Cultura, Festspielhaus St. Pölten, Seongnam Arts Center and China Shanghai International Arts Festival and supported as a contribution to the preparation of the Pina Bausch Centre with funds from the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, the Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia and the City of Wuppertal



Kontakthof – Echoes of '78 will be performed at Opernhaus, Wuppertal from 26 November–1 December 2024, where it will play in repertory with Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch's restaging of the original production, which will be performed from 23 November–1 December 2024. Tickets will be available from 10am on Friday 27 September: www.pina-bausch.de



Meryl Tankard, Concept, Director and Dancer, said: “Watching recordings from the premiere in '78, I was struck by the simple, but powerful and timeless quality of the footage that Rolf Borzik captured. It made me consider to how to approach this project. Forty-five years on, we are older, a few of the original cast members are sadly no longer with us and there are limitations as to what we can do physically. But this is where the interest lies. Rather than replace our dear friends, I want their absence to be felt. We will play and dance with projections of our younger selves using the archival footage to bring these echoes of '78 to the fore. Kontakthof, as with so many of Pina's works, has such enduring relevance. It's a privilege to return to this iconic work.”



Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells, said: “When Salomon Bausch approached me with the idea of realising Pina's dream of seeing the original cast dancing Kontaktfhof many years on, I knew we should get involved. This revered company of dancers pushed boundaries of what dance could be back in the 70s. It is going to be equally poignant and beautiful to see them return once again for this very special presentation, conceived and directed by Meryl Tankard. I'm delighted to be continuing our collaboration with both the Pina Bausch Foundation and Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch after so many years of following Pina's work and her legacy, and to be supported by co-producer partners across the globe. Sadler's Wells has long championed older dancers performing on our stages, notably through our work on the Elixir Festival, with our resident Company of Elders, and with Germaine Acogny and Malou Airaudo on common ground[s]. We're pleased to continue our commitment in this area and look forward to sharing Kontakthof – Echoes of '78 with audiences internationally.”



Sadler's Wells Producing and Touring Department was established in 2005 and has since produced 89 works including 64 new full-length productions, which have performed to audiences of more than two million, touring to 51 countries. Earlier this year Message In A Bottle, a Sadler's Wells and Universal Music UK co-production, completed a 10-stop tour of North America, playing at prestigious theatres including New York City Center and the Hollywood Pantages Theater in Los Angeles. The Rite of Spring/common ground[s], a Pina Bausch Foundation, Ecole des Sables and Sadler's Wells production, enjoyed sold-out runs in Europe and the United States, with performances at the iconic Park Avenue Armory and the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh as part of the Edinburgh International Festival in 2023. In 2025, Sadler's Wells, Universal Music UK and Extended Play Productions present Pete Townshend's Quadrophenia, a Mod Ballet, which will tour the UK with its official opening at Sadler's Wells Theatre on 25 June 2025. Since its inception, the Department has produced work by artists including William Forsythe, Sylvie Guillem, Russell Maliphant, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Michael Keegan-Dolan, Crystal Pite, Botis Seva, Ivan Blackstock, Kate Prince, Anthony Gormley, Hussein Chalayan, Thomas Ades, and Sting.



