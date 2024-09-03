Jermyn Street Theatre To Present EURYDICE By Sarah Ruhl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the cast for Sarah Ruhl's reworking of the classic Greek myth, Eurydice. This brand new production is directed by the theatre's Artistic Director Stella Powell- Jones. It runs from 3 October to 9 November.

It's Eurydice's wedding day. Having made it down the aisle to Orpheus, she leaves her wedding party and trips and falls… all the way down into the Underworld. After a dip in the river of forgetfulness, she can't remember her own name, never mind Orpheus. Discovering a chorus of stones, a tyrant on a tricycle, and her father in a room made of string, will Eurydice find a way to break the rules of the Underworld? Will love triumph over death?

The cast comprises Keaton Guimarães-Tolley (Grenfell – In The Words of The Survivors – National Theatre, Nel's Place – The Lowry and tour) as Orpheus, Eve Ponsonby (Charlotte & Theodore – Theatre Royal Bath and tour, Miss Austen – BBC) as Eurydice, Dickon Tyrell (Julius Caesar – Shakespeare's Globe, Anatomy of a Sucide – Royal Court) as Eurydice's Father and Joe Wiltshire Smith (The Swearing Jar – New Perspectives, The History Boys – Wolvehampton Grand) as Nasty Interesting Man. The Stones are played by Katy Brittain (The Vanishing Room – New Diorama Theatre, The Merry Wives of Windsor - RSC) Tom Morley (Owners – Jermyn Street Theatre, This Beautiful Future – The Yard Theatre) and Leyon Stolz-Hunter (Blood on Your Hands – Cockpit Theatre, The Full Monty – UK tour).

Eurydice reunites two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Sarah Ruhl with Jermyn Street Theatre's Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones following the theatre's critically acclaimed production of Rhul's stage adaptation of Virginia Wolf's Orlando last year. Refocusing the classic myth on its heroine and her surreal descent to the land of the dead, this fresh look on a timeless love story asks what happens when we die, and what happens when we live.

