James Rowland Brings LEARNING TO FLY to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Critically acclaimed storyteller James Rowland will return to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month with his captivating mix of theatre, comedy and music.

Learning to Fly, at the SJT on 14 November, sees James tell the story of a remarkable friendship he made when he was a lonely, unhappy teenager with the scary old lady who lived in the spooky house on his street.

It's about connection, no matter what the obstacles; about love's eternal struggle with time; about music and its ability to heal. It's also about her last wish: to get high once before she died.

Uplifting, big-hearted and hilarious, this is James's first new show since his acclaimed Songs of Friendship trilogy.

Learning to Fly can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Thursday 14 November. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

