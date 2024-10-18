JEEVES TAKES CHARGE Comes to Theatre Royal Bath Ustinov Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One man show Jeeves Takes Charge, by P.G. Wodehouse, is to play Theatre Royal Bath this Christmas. Adapted for the stage by Edward Duke and Hugh Wooldridge, directed by Hugh Wooldridge and starring Sam Harrison. Performances begin on Friday 6 December and continue to Saturday 4 January with a press night on Monday 16 December.

Two of the best-loved characters in comic literary history, P.G. Wodehouse’s Jeeves and Wooster, are brought hilariously to life in this heart-warming show which has been seen all over the world.

An Olivier Award winner, originally brought to the West End by Cameron Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jeeves Takes Charge sees the impeccably brilliant butler keeping himself in employment by ensuring his amiably goofy young master remains unmarried, with laugh-out-loud results.

West End, Chichester and RSC favourite Sam Harrison plays all twenty-two much-loved characters - Jeeves, Wooster, Florence Craye, Gussie Fink-Nottle, Bingo Little, Uncle Willoughby, Aunt Dahlia, and many more - in a tour de force performance, transporting you back to an age where work is unthinkable and keeping in with your relatives is of paramount importance.

Sam Harrison (Crazy For You at Chichester Festival Theatre/West End, Love Is Only Love at The Other Palace/Chichester Minerva Theatre, Les Misérables West End, Eastward Ho! Shakespeare’s Globe) will play all 22 characters in the show, directed by Hugh Wooldridge (Play on Words a celebration of PG Wodehouse and his fellow wordsmiths on Broadway, The Best of Rock Musicals at the Eventim Apollo, The Night of 1000 Voices at the Royal Albert Hall).

The creative team includes Tim Shortall (Set and Costume Designer), Tim Mitchell(Lighting Designer), Paul Groothuis (Sound Designer) and Caite Hevner (Video Designer).

Jeeves Takes Charge is produced by Theatre Royal Bath Productions.

Comments