Iain Stirling Extends 'Relevant' Tour For Spring 2025

After recently wrapping a successful 35-date leg of his biggest UK and Ireland tour to date, including Dublin's Vicar Street, Hackney Empire and Edinburgh's Festival Theatre, and returning to voice Love Island (ITV2) and Love Island USA (Peacock) this summer, Bafta-winning comedian Iain Stirling (Taskmaster, Buffering, Failing Upwards) has announced a Relevant tour extension for Spring 2025, plus a debut USA gig at the Brooklyn Bell House on 22nd September 2024.

Iain is set to bring his intuitive, razor-sharp humour over 26 performances at theatres nationwide, kicking off the extension at Leicester's Y Theatre on 1st March 2025 and concluding at Bath's Komedia on 20th April.

Tickets for Iain's Brooklyn Bell House gig are on general sale now, while his UK extension goes on general sale on Friday 21st June at 10am, with an exclusive fan pre-sale on Thursday 19th June for those for those signed up to the official mailing list at iaindoesjokes.com

Iain is known as the brilliantly funny voice of the hit reality show Love Island, and spin off series Love Island USA, which are in their eleventh and sixth series respectively. Since debuting on screens in 2015, Love Island has reached 36 million people, making it the biggest reality show of the past decade. Additionally, since 2017, Love Island and all its affiliated shows have been streamed a massive 2 billion times.

Following his success on Love Island, Iain appeared in series 8 of Taskmaster (Dave), released his first stand-up special Failing Upwards (Amazon Prime Video) and co-created and starred in two series of his sitcom Buffering (ITV2).

This adds to an extensive list of television credits including hosting ITV2's comedy entertainment show, CelebAbility (six series), The Russell Howard Hour, Comedians Watching Football with Friends (Sky One), The Jonathan Ross Show (ITV1), Saturday Kitchen (BBC One) and The Comedy Bus, Russell Howard's Stand Up Central, The Chris Ramsey Show, Drunk History and The Comedy Store (Comedy Central). Iain co-wrote and hosted six series of the comedy panel show The Dog Ate My Homework (CBBC) which saw him win RTS Scotland's On Screen Personality and the Children's BAFTA Best Presenter Award.

Additionally, Iain currently hosts Murder They Wrote, a hit UK true-crime podcast, alongside Laura Whitmore, on BBC Sounds.

Iain released his first book about millennials, Not F*cking Ready To Adult, through HarperCollins, along with a companion podcast of the same name.

