IRISH ANNIE'S Will Embark on UK Tour Starring Ricky Tomlinson

The hit musical comedy Irish Annie's will embark on a new major nationwide tour in 2025. Actor and comedian Ricky Tomlinson will return to head a talented cast of performers in the musical production which will play 30 venues across England, Scotland and Wales between May and July 2025.

The tour will open at the Liverpool Olympia on 2 May and then travel to locations including Bradford – UK City of Culture 2025, Bolton, Birmingham, Newcastle upon Tyne, Leeds, Dundee, Glasgow, Lincoln, Worcester, Cardiff, Swansea and Exeter before ending at Gaiety Theatre in the Isle of Man on 4 July.

Irish Annie's is an irresistible celebration of Irish culture.

Meet landlady Annie and her regular madcap customers for a fun night of music, comedy and mayhem, featuring original tracks written for the show by Asa Murphy along with your all-time favourite Irish tunes including Tell Me Ma, The Wild Rover, Dirty Old Town, Danny Boy and many more.

The evening promises to have the audience laughing, singing and dancing the night away.

Ricky Tomlinson performs as himself, appearing as a celebrity guest in Annie's pub. The actor and comedian is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside, DCI Charlie Wise in Cracker and Jim Royle in The Royle Family. He also played the title character in Mike Bassett: England Manager, and more recently he has been seen on television alongside friend and former ‘screen wife' Sue Johnston in Channel 4's Ricky, Sue and a Trip or Two, and in ITV's DNA Journey.

He is also a keen musician and plays both the banjo and harmonica.

Ricky Tomlinson said today: “Irish Annie's is infectious, it's a feelgood show, and it doesn't matter where we play, people are always up on their feet at the end dancing and singing. So I'm made up to return for the 2025 tour, taking the craic all over the country and entertaining some great audiences along the way.

“I love meeting the people after the show who come to see us. I like to thank them for giving us their support. In fact, we spend as much time there at the end of the show as we do on stage!”

Ricky will be joined by actors Lynn Francis (Twopence to Cross the Mersey, By the Waters of Liverpool, The Royal, The Salon) as landlady Annie, Lynne Fitzgerald (Two, By the Waters of Liverpool, 2Georgeous4U, The Salon) as Moira the Money Lender and May, Nathan Murphy who returns as Porky the Postman and Richard Barry reprising the role of Noel Singen-Smithe – along with Irish Annie's creator Asa Murphy as Seamus Murphy and the toe-tapping, foot-stomping six-piece band The Shenanigans who perform live at every show.

Irish Annie's is brought to the stage by Bill Elms Productions (Judy and Liza, Swan Song, Jerry Springer the Opera, Something About Simon, Something About George) and Asa Murphy Productions (Buddy Holly Lives, The Bobby Darin Story, New Generations, The Monkey with No Bum) and directed by Emma Vaudrey and Asa Murphy.

The newly announced dates follow a hugely successful tour of the UK and Ireland during spring 2024 where it played to thousands of people and won glowing reviews from critics who described it as “a show with a huge heart and barrels of love” and “a joyous celebration of Irish culture”.

Irish Annie's writer Asa Murphy has been a successful entertainer for nearly 20 years, performing all over the world singing Big Band swing music and his own self-penned songs. He has sold out London's Ronny Scott's, topped the bill at the Liverpool Empire and has sung on some of the most beautiful liners in the world. He has also been on the airwaves for a decade and hosts a very popular radio show.

In 2019 he turned his talents to writing stage musicals and has so far had three hit shows – Buddy Holly Lives, Mack the Knife and Irish Annie's, as well as two children's shows.

He says: “I was bowled over by the response Irish Annie's received when we took it on tour earlier this year, and I'm absolutely delighted we're going back on the road in 2025 – revisiting some old friends as well as introducing Annie and her eccentric customers to a lot of new people.

“I'm also delighted that Ricky Tomlinson is joining us once again. Along with being a brilliant entertainer and storyteller he's great fun to work with, and of course the audience absolutely loves him.

“Irish Annie's is a celebration of Irish culture and what makes the people of Ireland so special; music, laughter, and dealing with adversity through friendship and community. I guarantee you'll leave the theatre with a spring in your step and a song on your lips.”

And Bill Elms adds: “Irish Annie's has gone from strength to strength since it was first staged in Liverpool a few years ago. It's a big, warm-hearted, feelgood show which appeals to everyone whether they have Irish blood running through their veins or not.

“The tour this spring was fantastic so I can't wait to take the show back on the road next May, complete with some new cast members joining the Irish Annie's ‘family' and with even more dates planned than in 2024.”

Tour Dates

Liverpool Olympia

Friday 2 May 2025

liverpoololympia.co.uk | 0151 263 6633

Crewe Lyceum

Saturday 3 May 2025

trafalgartickets.com | 0343 310 0050

St George's Hall, Bradford

Tuesday 6 May 2025

bradford-theatres.co.uk| 01274 432000

Buxton Opera House

Wednesday 7 May 2025

buxtonoperahouse.org.uk| 01298 72190

Key Theatre, Peterborough

Thursday 8 May 2025

keytheatre-peterborough.com | 01733 852992

Octagon Theatre, Bolton

Sunday 11 May 2025

octagonbolton.co.uk| 01204 520661

Empire Theatre, Blackburn

Wednesday 14 May 2025

blackburnempire.com | 01254 685500

St Helens Theatre Royal

Thursday 15 May 2025

sthelenstheatreroyal.com | 01744 756000

Bridlington Spa

Friday 16 May 2025

bridspa.com | 01262 678258

Forum Theatre, Billingham

Saturday 17 May 2025

forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk | 01642 552663

Alnwick Playhouse

Sunday 18 May 2025

alnwickplayhouse.co.uk | 01665 660550

Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Newcastle

Monday 19 May 2025

tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk | 0191 243 1171

Lowther Pavilion Theatre, Lytham St Anne's

Wednesday 21 May 2025

lowtherpavilion.co.uk | 01253 794221

Stockport Plaza

Saturday 31 May 2025

stockportplaza.co.uk | 0161 477 7779

Princess Theatre, Hunstanton

Sunday 1 June 2025

princesstheatrehunstanton.co.uk | 01485 532252

Crescent Theatre, Birmingham

Tuesday 3 June 2025

crescent-theatre.co.uk | 0121 643 5858

New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

Wednesday 4 June 2025

newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk | 01522 519999

City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds

Thursday 5 June 2025

leedsheritagetheatres.com | 0113 243 0808

Theatre Royal Wakefield

Friday 6 June 2025

theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk | 01924 211311

Gardyne Theatre, Dundee

Wednesday 11 June 2025

gardynetheatre.org.uk | 01382 448874

Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath

Thursday 12 June 2025

angusalive.scot| 01241 435800

Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Friday 13 June 2025

paviliontheatre.org.uk | 0141 332 1846

Swan Theatre, Worcester

Saturday 15 June 2025

worcestertheatres.co.uk | 01905 611427

New Theatre, Cardiff

Monday 23 June 2025

trafalgartickets.com | 0343 310 0041

Exeter Northcott Theatre

Tuesday 24 June 2025

exeternorthcott.co.uk | 01392 726363

Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

Wednesday 25 June 2025

trafalgartickets.com | 0343 310 0040

Swansea Grand Theatre

Thursday 26 June 2025

swanseagrand.co.uk | 01792 475715

Forum Theatre, Malvern

Friday 27 June 2025

malvern-theatres.co.uk | 01684 892277

Chelmsford Theatre

Saturday 28 June 2025

chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk | 01245 606505

Gaiety Theatre, Isle Of Man

Friday 4 July 2025

villagaiety.com | 01624 600555

