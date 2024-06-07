GWYNETH GOES SKIING Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Awkward Productions are taking their viral sensation Gwyneth Goes Skiing on a UK & Ireland tour this autumn. Gwyneth Goes Skiing will return to the slopes after two sold-out and critically acclaimed runs in London, as well as a sold-out run across the globe in Park City, Utah, where the real trial happened. There, the show was enjoyed by both Gwyneth and Terry’s legal teams, as well as witnesses and jurors from the trial itself – with one describing the show as “99.9% accurate” and another as “more entertaining than the actual trial”. This ever-evolving show from the harbingers of queer chaos is a story of justice, betrayal and optometry, recounting the biggest case to rock the legal world since law was invented. The show makes the audience the jury, asking them to decide who's guilty and who's gooped.

Gwyneth Goes Skiing stars Linus Karp as the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar Gwyneth Paltrow, and Joseph Martin as her nemesis, Terry Sanderson, a retired Optometrist from Utah. The show follows Awkward Productions’ multiple award-winning, Edinburgh Fringe sell-out hit Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story.

In an exciting development for Gwyneth Goes Skiing, Emmy and Golden Globe winner and Broadway legend Darren Criss will provide the singing voice of Terry Sanderson. Criss is best known for playing the role of Blaine Anderson in Glee (alongside the real Gwyneth Paltrow!), as well as his lead role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Criss has also starred on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Alongside Criss, Edinburgh Comedy Award Winning comedian, actress and singer Cat Cohen will lend her voice as Gwyneth Paltrow on the vocal track with absolute bops including I Wish You Well and See You In Court.

Cat Cohen’s live comedy performances combine stand-up with cabaret-style songs. The comedian, actress, and singer’s first Netflix comedy special, The Twist...? She's Gorgeous, was released in 2022. As an actress, she has appeared on comedy series such as High Maintenance, Broad City, Search Party, and What We Do in the Shadows.

Drag legend, television personality, make-up mogul and singer-songwriter Trixie Mattel makes a special on-screen appearance as Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner. In 2015, the world fell in love with Trixie on the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race, and in 2018, she went on to win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Gwyneth Goes Skiing recounts the collision in 2016 on the slopes of Deer Valley and the court case seven years later that enthralled the world. Gwyneth Goes Skiing features a whole lot of fiction, a sprinkling of verbatim lines from court transcripts and delightfully catchy original music by Leland (RuPaul’s Drag Race; Cher’s Christmas; Troye Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other). Audiences are advised that Gwyneth Goes Skiing is BYOJE (bring your own jade eggs).

Tour Dates

9th - 21st September Hope Mill Theatre, 113 Pollard Street, Manchester M4 7JA

https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/event/gwyneth-goes-skiing/

6th - 8th October The Old Market, 11A Upper Market Street, Brighton, Brighton and Hove BN3 1AS

https://www.theoldmarket.com/shows/gwyneth-goes-skiing

17th – 18th October The North Wall Arts Centre, South Parade, Summertown, Oxford OX2 7JN

https://www.thenorthwall.com/

29th - 31st October Birmingham Hippodrome, Hurst Street, Southside, Birmingham B5 4TB

https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/calendar/gwyneth-goes-skiing/

13th - 16th November Live Theatre, 27-29 Broad Chare, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3DQ

https://www.live.org.uk/whats-on/gwyneth-goes-skiing

26th - 29th November Smock Alley Theatre, 1662, 6-7 Exchange Street Lower, Temple Bar, Dublin 8 D08 EH67, Ireland

https://smockalley.com/gwyneth-goes-skiing/

4th - 7th December Lyric Theatre, 55 Ridgeway St, Belfast BT9 5FB

https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/gwyneth-goes-skiing

