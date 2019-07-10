GETTING TO KNOW KATIE Comes to The Pleasance Courtyard

Every star you see in the night sky is bigger and brighter than our sun.

From where we stand - from our perspective - that story doesn't add up.

A parallel universe is a hypothetical self-contained reality co-existing with one's own.

It's entirely possible that the world could craft us into any number of people, an infinite number of pathways leading to the infinite versions of our soul that could come to exist in a lifetime. So what if we could rewrite the narrative from a new perspective? And what if no one else could quite see where we were standing? A blank page, with nothing but a name at the top.

Just over 10 years ago Katie started suffering from dementia and in the following decade, she slowly forgot parts of her life and the people she loved. She often imagined new memories that she believed happened in her life. Getting to Know Katie looks at the storyline that she created and the effects that dementia had on her life.

Written and Performed by Jonathan Ashby-Rock

Directed by Laura Hannawin

Produced by Holly Willmott for J Ashby Presents

Jonathan is a London based Creative & Performer. He Is currently Artistic Director of The Arts Centre, Hounslow.

Theatre credits include: Snout in A Midsummer Night's Droll (Edinburgh Fringe, Vaults), Raskolnikov in Crime and Punishment, Sorin in The Seagull and Levin in Anna Karenina for Russian Roulette (Edinburgh Fringe, Vaults) Will Scarlett in Robin Hood, Dick Whittington in Dick Whittington, Buttons in Cinderella & Wishee Washee in Aladdin (Hounslow Arts Centre), Malvolio in Twelfth Night (UK Tour), Ratty in The Wind In The Willows (UK Tour),, Spencer in Jack & The Beanstalk (Ascot Novello), Gratiano in The Merchant of Venice (Broadgate), Bottom in A Midsummer Nights Dream (UK Tour), Toby in Treasure Island (UK Tour), Claudius in Hamlet, Lane in The Importance Of Being Earnest, Doormouse in Alice In Wonderland (Windsor Rep), Irwin in The History Boys (Wilde Theatre), Dame Trott in Jack & The Beanstalk (Leicester Pantomime), Jaques/Touchstone in As You Like It (UK Tour), Phileas Fogg in Around The Word In 80 Days (UK Tour), Syme in 1984 (UK Tour), Ratty in Wind In The Willows (Wilde Theatre), Smee in Peter Pan (Leicester Pantomime), The Boy in The Velveteen Rabbit & Narrator in Greek Myths For Kids (UK Tour), Silvius in As You Like It & Burgundy in King Lear (The Space), Sir Backstabber in The Sword & The Dope (Kings Head & Greenwich Playhouse), Young Scrooge in A Christmas Carol (UK Tour), Maurice in Lord Of The Flies (UK Tour), Whit in Of Mice And Men (Brockley Jack), Don Pedro in Much Ado About Nothing (Windsor Globe), The Adoration Syndrome (The Horse), Aslan in The Lion The Witch & The Wardrobe, Noughts & Crosses & Herb in Godspell (Wilde Theatre), , Hansel & Gretel & Red Riding Hood (Ascot Novello)

As a Director; On Hold (Tale be Told Theatre) Robin Hood, Dick Whittington & Cinderella (Hounslow Pantomime) Pygmalion, Great Expectations, Treasure Island, The Wind in the Willows, Alice in Wonderland, The Importance of Being Earnest, A Christmas Carol; In The Dark, The Misanthrope, She Stoops To Conquer & A Christmas Carol (London Contemporary Theatre.)

As a Writer; Getting to Know Katie, White Devils, Churchills Shadow, Adaptations of A Christmas Carol;In The Dark, Alice In Wonderland, Around The World in 80 Days, The Secret Garden, Treasure Island, The Wind in The Willows & Pantomimes of; Aladdin, Cinderella, Dick Whittington, Robin Hood & Jack & The Beanstalk.

J Ashby Presents is of London's most exciting young producing collectives. J Ashby has produced more than of 40 productions across the UK and in the West End. In 2015, Jonathan with colleague Philip Ryder took over the running of The Paul Robeson Theatre in Hounslow, rebranding it as The Arts Centre Hounslow.

His most prestigious producing credits include; Honk The Musical UK Tour, Stig of the Dump directed by Luke Sheppard and Associate Producer on American Idiot, both UK Tour & West End in 2016 & The Clockmakers Daughter earlier this year at Cadogan Hall.

Pleasance link: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/getting-know-katie/performances

EdFringe link: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/getting-to-know-katie





