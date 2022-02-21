Full Cast and Further Dates Added For The Tour Of SOME MOTHERS DO 'AVE 'EM

The producers of the highly acclaimed UK tour of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em have announced the casting of Susie Blake returning as Frank's disapproving mother-in-law Mrs Fisher, Moray Treadwell as Mr Luscombe/Mr Worthington, James Paterson as Father O'Hara and Ben Watson as Desmond/Constable. They join the previously announced Joe Pasquale as the loveable but accident-prone Frank Spencer and Sarah Earnshaw as his long-suffering wife Betty. Also in the cast are Nick Wray and Alice Osmanski.

Susie Blake regularly appeared in the TV series and comedy specials of Victoria Wood, Russ Abbot and Stanley Baxter, and is perhaps particularly loved as the Continuity Announcer in Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV. She recently has appeared in Silky Hotel (BBC iPlayer), Kate & Koji (Series 1&2 - ITV), Not Going Out (BBC One), The Real Marigold Hotel (BBC One). She is known for playing regular Bev Unwin in Coronation Street from 2003 to 2006 and again in 2015, and regular Hillary Nicholson in Mrs Brown's Boys. Her films include Fierce Creatures and Nativity 3: Dude, Where's My Donkey?!. Her theatre credits include Fisherman's Friends: The Musical (Dominion Theatre & Hall for Cornwall), My Fair Lady (Grange Festival), The Mirror Crack'd (UK Tour), Grumpy Old Women Live 2 & 3, When We Are Married (West End), Pygmalion (Chichester Festival Theatre), Madame Morrible in Wicked (West End) and Belinda Blair in Noises Off (National Theatre).

Moray Treadwell recently finished filming The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix). His theatre credits include No Man's Land (UK tour), Hysteria (national tour for London Classic Theatre Company), The Railway Children (King's Cross Theatre), The Beatles LOVE Show (Cirque du Soleil, Las Vegas), Waiting For Godot (Italian tour), The Importance of Being Earnest (Vienna's English Theatre) and The Ruling Class (Frankfurt's English Theatre).

James Paterson made his London debut in the original production of The Phantom of the Opera. During his long association with the show he played the title role when Michael Crawford was indisposed and also played M. Andre. He became Resident Director for the national tours and the London production. His other theatre credits include Sunset Boulevard (London Coliseum), Half a Sixpence (Chichester Festival Theatre), Cats (UK/International Tour), Cinderella, Dick Whittington and Snow White (The London Palladium). James most recently played Herr Schulz in Cabaret for ARTS Aberdeen. His television credits include London's Burning, Close To Home and Birds of a Feather.

Ben Watson is an actor, writer, director and comedian who recently starred in Around the World in 80 Days (Blackpool Grand Theatre). He regularly performs his own solo comedy show The History of Everything in 60 minutes. His theatre credits include Aladdin (White Rock Theatre, Hastings), I Capture The Castle (Watford Palace / Bolton Octagon / Oxford Playhouse), Blue Brothers Party (UK / Japan Tour), The Jungle Book (UK Tour), A Midsummer Night's Dream and Comedy of Errors (Cambridge Shakespeare Festival).

The 2022 UK Tour of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em will begin at The Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage on Tuesday 29 March 2022.

In addition Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em will now play Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford from 5 - 9 April, The Beck Theatre, Hayes from 12 - 16 April, Blackpool Grand Theatre from 10 - 14 May, Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Newcastle from 19 - 21 May, Richmond Theatre from 31 May - 4 June, The Orchard Theatre, Dartford from 7 - 11 June, Cheltenham Everyman Theatre 14 - 18 June, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from 21 - 25 June, The Marlowe, Canterbury from 5 - 9 July, Palace Theatre, Southend from 12 - 16 July, The Alexandra, Birmingham from 19 - 23 July, Stoke Regent Theatre from 26 - 30 July, St Helens Theatre Royal from 2 - 6 August and Kings Theatre Portsmouth from 9 - 13 August.

Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em will be directed by Guy Unsworth and designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ian Horrocks-Taylor and choreography by Jenny Arnold.

Tour Dates

29 March - 2 April The Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage 01438 363200

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

5 - 9 April Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford 01483 44 00 00

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

12 - 16 April The Beck Theatre, Hayes 020 8561 8371

www.becktheatre.org.uk

10 - 14 May Blackpool Grand Theatre 01253 290190

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

19 - 21 May Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Newcastle 0844 2491 000

tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

31 May - 4 June Richmond Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre

7 - 11 June The Orchard Theatre, Dartford 01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

14 - 18 June Cheltenham Everyman Theatre 01242 572 573

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

21 - 25 June Aylesbury Waterside Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

5 - 9 July The Marlowe, Canterbury 01227 787787

marlowetheatre.com

12 - 16 July Palace Theatre, Southend 01702 351135

palacetheatresouthend.co.uk

19 - 23 July The Alexandra, Birmingham 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

26 - 30 July Stoke Regent Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/stoke

2 - 6 August St Helens Theatre Royal 01744 756 000

www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

9 - 13 August Kings Theatre Portsmouth 023 9282 8282

www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk

