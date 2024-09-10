Full Cast and Creative Team Set For PINOCCHIO at Stratford East

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stratford East has announced the full cast and creative team for this year’s pantomime, PINOCCHIO, featuring the return of the celebrated writer Trish Cooke (Book and Lyrics), Stratford East panto veteran (Music and Lyrics) and Director Omar F. Okai as we celebrate our 140th anniversary season.

The cast includes beloved panto dame Michael Bertenshaw returning to the stage as Blue Rinse Fairy, Rushand Chambers as Sly Fox, Dylan Collymore as Pinocchio, Nicole Louise-Lewis as Krik Krak, Charlotte Louise as Ella/Taylor and Dance Captain, Tok Morakinyo as Geppetto, Jhanaica Van Mook as Miss Kat, and Travis Wood as Lampwick/Antonio. MD/Keys Nick Barstow is joined by Perry Melius on Drums/Percussion and Sara Farina on Bass.

Completing the creative team are Set and Costume Designer Stewart J. Charlesworth, Lighting Designer Bretta Gerecke, Sound Designer Gareth Fry, Musical Director Nick Barstow, Choreographer Claudimar Neto, Assistant Choreographers Abz Kareem and Bradley Salter, Assistant Director Sadie-Jean Shirley, Casting Consultant with Casting Associate Tom Shiels, and Costume Supervisor Alice Lessing.

Stratford East pantos are famous for tearing up the rulebook and telling classic stories with a special East London twist. This year is no different; PINOCCHIO will feature Stratford East’s signature blend of show-stopping original music, side-splitting comedy and enchanting sets and costumes that will transport audiences into a world of magic and wonder.

Writer (Book and Lyrics) Trish Cooke said: “It’s been seven years since I wrote my last panto (Rapunzel) for Stratford East, and I’m thrilled to be back in Stratford to celebrate the theatre’s 140th year. It’s been so much fun writing the book and lyrics for Pinocchio and I look forward to working with a super cast and creative team. It’s going to be a blast. Come along and join the party!”

Writer (Music and Lyrics) said: “I am utterly thrilled to be writing with the amazing Trish Cooke again after so many years! Stratford audiences have always enjoyed what we create, and this year is going to be no exception. With the ever-stylish Omar Okai (another Stratford panto veteran) directing and the thrilling return of Stratford favourite, the anarchic Michael Bertenshaw, I know this year is going to be funny, funky, fast, fabulous and fun for all the family. If the audience experience half as much joy as we’re going to have in the rehearsal room, they’re going to have the best night out ever! I ’Nose” it (see what I did there….) Oh, and there’s going to be some bloomin’ good tunes and more participation than ever! You have been warned!”

Director Omar F. Okai said: “My journey with Stratford East is 35 years in the making. To be part of its rich inclusive history is a privilege. Working under various Artistic Directors, Philip Hedley as a performer, Kerry Michael, as a choreographer and director and now working under Nadia Fall, directing a brand-new fantastic Pantomime this Christmas. This year's show has a historic significance, and the most talented performers and creatives are going to bring the house down with a fresh, funky, full-on adaptation of this timeless classic. Come and celebrate with us! See you there.”

