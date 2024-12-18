Full Cast Set For DOUBT A PARABLE at Theatre Royal Bath

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Royal Bath Productions has confirmed full casting for John Patrick Shanley’s drama DOUBT a parable at Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio from Friday 7 February – Saturday 8 March 2025.

Olivier Award winner Ben Daniels, West End star Rachel John, and Holly Godliman join the previously announced Maxine Peake in this new production, directed by Lindsay Posner.

Maxine Peake shot to fame in Victoria Wood’s Dinnerladies and has appeared in some of the most popular TV series of the last twenty years, including Channel 4’s Shameless, Silk, The Village, The Hollow Crown, Inside No. 9 and Black Mirror on the BBC, as well as portraying Myra Hindley in ITV’s See No Evil. On stage, she has played the title role in Hamlet, with other iconic credits including Miss Julie, and Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire.

Ben Daniels is a veteran of television, film and theatre. His television credits include The Rings of Power, Interview with the Vampire, Foundation, The Crown, The Exorcist and House of Cards. Film credits include roles in Benediction, Captive State, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Exception. Ben is an award-winning stage actor who has appeared in numerous productions including The Normal Heart (National Theatre – Critics Circle Best Actor, Olivier Award Nomination - Best Actor), All My Sons(National Theatre - Olivier Award, Best Supporting Actor), Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Broadway - Tony and Drama Desk Nominations – Best Actor) and Never The Sinner (Playhouse Theatre - Olivier Award Nomination - Best Supporting Actor)

Rachel John’s West End credits include Songs For A New World, Girl From The North Country, Hamilton, The Bodyguard, Memphis, Rent and We Will Rock You. She was recently seen on screen in The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta, and as a vocalist mesmerised audiences performing as the opening act for the legendary artist Dionne Warwick throughout her UK tour and West End run.

Newcomer Holly Godliman made her feature film debut this year in Keira Knightley’s The Woman in Cabin 10, and has appeared onstage in Queen Margaret, Top Girls and Macbeth for the Richard Burton Company (RWCMD).

Director Lindsay Posner, one of the UK’s most sought-after directors, returns to Bath fresh from the West End transfers of Noises Off, A View From The Bridge and The Deep Blue Sea.

The multi award-winning creative team is completed by Set and Costume Designer Peter McKintosh Lighting Designer Paul Pyant and Casting Director Ginny Schiller CDG.

Twenty years after first being performed off-Broadway, DOUBT a parable has since gone on to huge international acclaim and was filmed in 2008 with Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

