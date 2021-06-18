Four Seabright Productions Filmed at Wilton's Music Hall Will Receive Streaming Premiere in July

Multi award-winning cabaret-musical 'A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad)', acclaimed play 'Black Is The Color of My Voice' comedy 'FRIEND (The One With Gunther)' featuring all 236 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, 'FRIENDS', and the biographical play 'Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope' are to be streamed globally.

The four critically acclaimed productions were curated by Olivier Award-winning producer, James Seabright, and filmed last month before socially distanced audiences at Wilton's Music Hall, the oldest surviving Grand Music Hall in the world.

James Seabright said: "Thanks to a grant from the Cultural Recovery Fund we were able to give work to dozens of freelance actors, creatives and technicians, to record these Wonderful Productions and now present them to a global audience via stream.theatre."

Streaming Dates:

'A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad)' will be streamed Thursday 1 July - Sunday 4 Julyand will then be available on demand Monday 5 - Sunday 11 July

'Black Is The Color of My Voice' will be streamed Thursday 8 July - Sunday 11 July and will then be available on demand: Monday 12 - Sunday 18 July.

'FRIEND (The One With Gunther)' will be streamed Thursday 15 July - Sunday 18 July and will then be available on demand Monday 19 - Sunday 25 July

'Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope' will be streamed Thursday 22 July - Sunday 25 July and will

then be available on demand Monday 26 July - Sunday 1 August

A SUPER HAPPY STORY (ABOUT FEELING SUPER SAD)

Following award-winning, sell-out London and Edinburgh seasons, and prior to appearing off-Broadway, this acclaimed cabaret musical explores how it's OK to not be OK. Written by double Olivier Award winner Jon Brittain ('Baby Reindeer'; 'Rotterdam'; 'Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho') with music by Matthew Floyd Jones (Frisky and Mannish). Sally's a happy person. She doesn't let little things get her down and almost never cries. But she's got an illness. It makes her feel like she isn't the person she wants to be, but she doesn't want anyone to know about it. Winner: Scotsman Fringe First Award and Best Musical Award at Edinburgh Fringe, nominated: Best Musical Off West End Awards (Offies) 2020, Best Director (Musicals) Off West End Awards (Offies) 2020, BeBest Mental Health Fringe Award and Holden Street Theatre Award. 'A Super Happy Story' has been created with, and commissioned by, award-winning Hull company, Silent Uproar, who champion writers to create daring and fun nights out to make the world a little bit better.

Cast: Madeleine MacMahon, Sophie Clay, Ed Yelland

Writer: Jon Brittain, Director: Alex Mitchell, Musical Director/Composer: Matthew Floyd Jones, Movement Director: Jon Beney, Sound Designer: Ed Clarke, Lighting Designer: Adam Foley, Set and Costume Designer: Amy Jane Cook, Costume Supervisor: Liz Dees, Presented by Seabright Productions and Silent Uproar (Producer for Silent Uproar: Martin Atkinson).

BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE

Fringe First award winner Apphia Campbell stars in her acclaimed play, that has played sell-out seasons in Shanghai, New York, Edinburgh and at London's Trafalgar Studios, Wilton's Music Hall and Crazy Coqs. Inspired by the life of Nina Simone, Campbell's stunning solo performance follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist seeking redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

Written & performed by Apphia Campbell, Directed by Arran Hawkins & Nate Jacobs, Lighting design by Clancy Flynn, Sound design by Tom Lishman, Presented by Seabright Productions and Play The Spotlight

FRIEND (The One With Gunther)

One man, 10 seasons, one hour! The entire 236 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, 'FRIENDS', as told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out... Gunther. This new show from acclaimed comic actor Brendan Murphy reimagines the TV classic through the eyes of barista Gunther. Settle down in Gunther's café to hear the true insider story of what happened to Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Joey, from the Friends character who kept them caffeinated through all of the highs, lows, love affairs and failed auditions along the way! Brendan Murphy's recent credits include the Las Vegas season of Olivier Award nominated global hit 'Potted Potter', Best of Edinburgh award-winning comedy parody 'The Crown Dual' and improv comedy classic 'Battleacts'.

Written and performed by Brendan Murphy, Directed by Hamish Macdougall

Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope

'Naked Hope' is a glorious, truthful and uplifting celebration of a genuinely unique human being, and of the urgent necessity to be yourself. Written and performed by Mark Farrelly, and directed by the legendary Linda Marlowe, who also directed Farrelly's show 'The Silence of Snow'. 'Naked Hope' depicts the legendary Quentin Crisp at two distinct phases of his extraordinary life. Firstly, in the late 1960s in his filthy Chelsea flat. The second part of the play transitions the audience to New York in the 1990s. Here a much older Quentin, finally embraced by society, regales the audience with his sharply observed, hard-earned philosophy on how to have a lifestyle.

Written & Performed by Mark Farrelly, Directed by Linda Marlowe, Sound by Tom Lishman

Presented by Seabright Productions