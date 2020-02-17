Figs in Wigs Bring LITTLE WIMMIN to HOME, Manchester

Figs in Wigs are back at HOME, and this time they've got their period (dresses).

This irreverent and relevant company premiere Little Wimmin, commissioned by HOME, their live art feminist adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women, recently seen on the big screen. Little Wimmin examines how we think about the past, what's wrong with the present, and what we're going to do about the future - if there even is one.

Watch as Alcott's 1868 classic is slowly dismantled and transformed into an unrecognisable cosmic catastrophe that talks about climate change, astrology and the infinite nature of the universe. Using puns, bad jokes and pop culture references, Little Wimmin retells Little Women with Figs in Wigs' distinctive punky, funky and clunky perspective.

Figs in Wigs performed Often Onstage in our Orbit Festival in November 2018.

P:S: Beth dies.

PERFORMANCE CALENDAR

Thu 5 March 2020 19:45 (press night performance)

Fri 6 March 2020 19:45

Sat 7 March 2020 19:45

Wed 11 March 2020 19:45

Thu 12 March 2020 19:45

Fri 13 March 2020 19:45

Sat 14 March 2020 19:45

TICKETS

£12.50 (concessions from £5)

https://homemcr.org/production/little-wimmin/





