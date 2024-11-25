Eternal to Play First UK Headline Show in Over a Decade in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



British R&B icons Eternal have announced their first UK headline show in over a decade at Scala in London on 30th April 2025. Having taken the pop world by storm in the 1990s, Eternal reformed earlier this year, with founding members and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett being joined by new bandmate Christel Lakhdar.

The trio appeared at a number of UK festivals throughout the summer, however the show at Scala – which will see them backed by a full live band – will be Eternal’s first UK headline show in over a decade.

On the show, Vernie Bennett said: “The fans have given us such an amazingly warm welcome back to the stage this year that we are overjoyed to perform our very first London show in more than 10 years. I’m looking forward to performing on stage with my sister Easther and the beautiful Christel. The show will be filled with memories, laughter and a few songs we haven’t song in a while. It will be very nostalgic.”

Easther Bennett added: “It has been an amazing experience returning in 2024 for the Big Reunion but this time around will be epic. I’m so excited to be hitting the stage, reliving my youth, and singing live to you all with our band. Here we come 2025!!”

Originally formed in 1992, Eternal rose to fame throughout the 90s with hits such as ‘Stay’ and ‘Just A Step From Heaven’. Their 1997 gospel-inspired song ‘I Wanna Be the Only One’ topped the UK Singles Chart, as well as winning them the both 1997 Mobo Award and Capital FM Award for Best Single.

The R&B group dominated UK pop culture throughout the decade and achieved international success, selling around 10 million records worldwide, as well as garnering critical acclaim, receiving seven BRIT Award nominations.

Eternal boast a number of incredible accolades including producing 15 Top 20 UK hits between 1993 and 1999 and their debut album Always & Forever reaching 4x platinum. Their success even saw them travel to the Vatican in 1995 to perform their song ‘I Am Blessed’ for Pope John Paul II.

Comments