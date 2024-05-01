'David Suchet - Poirot And More: A Retrospective' Will Be Available Exclusively From Original Theatre Online

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A filmed version of the recent stage show David Suchet - Poirot and More: A Retrospective, featuring the Emmy Award winning and multi Olivier Award nominated actor in conversation with journalist Geoffrey Wansell, will be available exclusively from Original Theatre’s digital streaming platform Original Online.

Original Online Members, both new and existing, receive an exclusive period of early access, starting from 17 May 2024, before the film goes on general release from 31 May 2024. To book, visit: originaltheatre.com/productions/david-suchet-poirot-and-more.

For over 25 years, David Suchet captivated millions worldwide as Agatha Christie’s elegant Belgian detective. Beyond Poirot, he has been celebrated for his portrayal of iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli and Freud. David has also graced the world’s stages bringing literary greats to life, including Shakespeare, Wilde and Albee. Meet the actor behind the detective and the many faces he has portrayed on stage and screen over a career spanning five decades. Take a retrospective look at the career of one of the most celebrated and fascinating actors of our time, and witness some of his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light.

The award-winning author, broadcaster and journalist Geoffrey Wansell joins David for this unique event. Together with David Suchet, he wrote the best-selling book Poirot and Me in 2013, which has been published around the world.

David Suchet - Poirot and More: A Retrospective was filmed live on stage in front of a theatre audience during the show’s 2023/24 UK Tour. It is presented by Liza McLean, Andrew Kay and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, and co-created by Liza McLean and David Suchet. The digital version is presented by Original Online.

Play Broadway Games