Darlington Hippodrome Reschedules 2020 Pantomime

Cinderella will now be presented in 2021.

You shall go to the ball! But not until 2021 as Darlington Hippodrome along with producers Qdos Entertainment take the decision to move the 2020/2021 pantomime back a year due to COVID-19.

Due to the continuing uncertainty around when theatres will be able to re-open without social distancing, Darlington Hippodrome have taken the decision, alongside their colleagues at Qdos Entertainment, to postpone the 2020/2021 pantomime Cinderella into 2021.

Programming and Development Director Heather Tarran-Jones says "Pantomime is one of the most exciting times of year here at the Hippodrome and we'll miss seeing theatregoers of all ages enjoying what is always a highly-entertaining festive treat. But we now look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2021 for what promises to be a spectacular return for our famous panto."

Councillor Andy Keir says "Pantomime has been integral part of the Darlington Hippodrome programme since its very early days. It's unfortunate but necessary that it's postponed this year, but we look forward to welcoming it back bigger and better than ever next year".

During the Hippodrome's closure period, Hippodrome staff have greatly appreciated the support and patience displayed by customers as they face a difficult and complex period with a reduced team. Cinderella ticket holders will be contacted as soon as possible with details on how they can move their 2020/2021 tickets into 2021. In the meantime, if customers prefer a full refund, then can contact the theatre on 01325 405 405 (Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm) or email hippodrome.boxoffice@darlington.gov.uk.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You