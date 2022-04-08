Creative Learning At Theatre Royal Brighton Upcoming Events To Inspire And Excite This Season!

Creative Learning at Theatre Royal Brighton throws open the doors to the world of theatre and the arts with workshops, talks, tours, courses and events. Schools, families, children, adults and community groups are welcomed in to learn, create, play and have fun.



Whether you attend our workshops and events as part of a school group visit, as a family, as a young person or an adult, our Creative Learning programmes have been created to inspire your imagination and bring out your passions for theatre and the arts. Whether your interest lies in performing or creating, or you're fascinated with the technical side of the theatre and what goes on behind the scenes.



It's been an eventful 2022 so far - with Sharing the Limelight, an oral history project in collaboration with Inroads Productions, exploring the life and times of the theatre in the 1950s and 60s seen through the eyes of audiences and staff. As well as visits from Queen's Park School - their year 5 students not only went behind the scenes to learn all about the various departments at our fascinating 214 year old theatre, but also performed their show 'The Snow Queen' to friends and family on stage this month.



Our Saturdays at the Royal programme for children and families includes Skip's Saturday Club for 7 - 11 year olds, Skip's Family Workshops for 5 - 10 years olds, Stories with Skip for 2 - 4 year olds and BRAND NEW Baby Skip for 6 - 18 month olds and their grown-ups. These sessions are themed and include a look around the Theatre, arts and crafts, playing, stories and drama; and if you're wondering who Skip is - he's a mischievous theatre mouse and the mascot for our Skip's Club events, look out for him when you visit the Theatre!

We have a variety of Holiday Workshops and Events planned for the upcoming Easter and Summer holidays. On Apr 12 and Mon 15 & Tue 16 Aug, tweens can plan, create, and present a Play In A Day under the guidance of local theatre company Savage Heart. 4 to 8 year olds can join us for The Secret Life of Fairies - a magical fairy trail around the Theatre on Thu 21 and Fri 22 Apr, as well as Fri 29 and Sat 30 Jul. Not all children want to run around and be loud, so we also have Quiet Holiday Club running 23 - 25 Aug, inspired by The Borrowers, this course offers an opportunity to imagine, create and play in a calm, nurturing, safe space.



For adults we have our weekly Age is a Stage workshops that take place on Friday mornings. These joyfully silly physical and comedy theatre sessions are for anyone 50yrs+ who wants to break away from the everyday and have some fun on our stage. No experience is necessary, just step through the door and the spirit of the beautiful Theatre Royal Brighton will energise you and you'll remember what fun there is when like minds meet! Chris Cresswell has worked in theatre, performance and teaching for over 20 years; in these popular workshops he creates a safe space where you can enjoy some precious time outside of the norm and experience the joy of just letting go.



Creative Learning ignites, inspires, develops and nurtures the creative spark in all of us - come on in and try for yourself at Theatre Royal Brighton this year!

For more information contact:

BrightonCreativeLearning@theambassadors.com

To book for all events: atgtickets.com/brighton