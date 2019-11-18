Casting Announced For FOOTBALLERS' WIVES - THE MUSICAL

A musical comedy noir, with book by Maureen Chadwick, co-creator of the original TV series, and music & lyrics by Kath Gotts (also co-creators of 'Bad Girls - The Musical'), 'Footballers' Wives - The Musical' is based around the first TV series, and follows the fall and rise of super-bitch Tanya Turner - captain's wife and old school femme fatale - as she struggles to keep her marriage afloat to footballer and lothario, Jason Turner, amidst groupies, meddling club chairmen, deception, betrayal and murder.

It's 2002. Premier League Football is the new Rock 'n' Roll, and Earls Park FC wives are living it to the max. These WAGs have the designer gear, the palatial homes, the flash cars and the handsome superstar husbands - and the press pack on their kitten heels at every turn.

'Footballers' Wives - The Musical' contains scenes of an adult nature and absolutely no football, along with disastrous hen and stag nights, a fairy tale wedding, deception, betrayal, Catholic guilt, and murder - plus a surprisingly happy ending.

Cast for the London showcase on Friday 22 November features:

Simon Bailey as Jason (Raoul in 'The Phantom of the Opera', Liam, 'I Can't Sing! The X-Factor Musical', both West End)

Natasha J. Barnes as Donna (Fanny Brice in 'Funny Girl', West End & tour, Anna, 'Spring Awakening', West End, Charlotte Brontë, 'Wasted')

Norman Bowman as Frank ('42nd Street', Sky Masterson in 'Guys and Dolls', Mack Sennett in 'Mack and Mabel')

Liam Doyle as Kyle (Sam Wheat in 'Ghost'; Tony in 'West Side Story'; Fiyero in 'Wicked'; Warner in 'Legally Blonde', Kurt in 'Heathers the Musical')

Alice Fearn as Tanya (Elphaba in 'Wicked', Nancy, 'Oliver!', Renee, 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels', Rapunzel, 'Into The Woods')

Emma Hatton as Chardonnay (Eva Peron in 'Evita', Elphaba in 'Wicked')

Emmanuel Kojo as Ian (Joe in 'ShowBoat' - UK Theatre Award Nomination - Best Supporting Performance - Jud Fry, 'Oklahoma!' - UK Theatre Award Nomination - Best

Supporting Performance - 'Girl from the North Country')

Wendi Peters as Nurse Dunkley (Mrs Baskin in 'Big the Musical' and Martha Watson in White Christmas, both West End and national tours of 'Salad Days', 'Quartet', 'Wonderland' and 'Oh What a Lovely War')

Dean John Wilson as Salvo (Aladdin in 'Disney's Aladdin', 'The King and I', both West End, 'Cruel Intentions')

Musical Director: Gemma Hawkins

Music Associate: Tom Kelly

Casting: Harry Blumenau

General Management: Arden Entertainment

Producers: Big Broad Productions

www.bigbroad.co.uk





