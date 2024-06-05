Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY Mark the Play's Arrival in Salford With Visit to Ordsall Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sell-out Halloween run last year, the edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story has returned to The Lowry, Salford for a two-week run.

And how better to celebrate the show's arrival by a visit to Salford's famously haunted historic building Ordsall Hall.

Ordsall Hall dates back to 1512 and is Salford's oldest building. Many tales surround the Tudor hall and its ghostly inhabitants but there are several that come up time and time again including ‘the white lady' – who died of a broken heart, ‘Cecily' – a young girl who roams the hall leaving a sweet smell of roses in the air, and ‘Sir John Radclyffe – the former lord of the manor who is said to inhabit the Star Chamber.

Ahead of last night's first performance, cast members Vera Chok (Lauren), Jay McGuiness (Ben), Fiona Wade (Jenny) and George Rainsford (Sam) headed straight to Ordsall Hall on arrival in Salford to check out its haunted reputation.

“Being whisked away to the most haunted building in the North of England when we arrived in Salford felt like a great way to kick off our two-week run at the Lowry! What an amazing place!” – Vera.

“I'm not joking when I say I felt a presence there, I can sense these things even from before I was in the show. It doesn't frighten me though, especially when I have my cast mates there with me!” – Fiona.

“I went university in Manchester but I'd never been to Ordsall Hall before and it was so appropriate to pay a visit especially since it's so close to the theatre. I'd love to take a proper look around” – George.

“When I went into the banqueting room I thought the spread was real for a minute! Everyone was really friendly and I'd love to go back and visit again! It felt like good preparation for our opening night last night” – Jay.

Steve Cowton, Head of Theatre Operations at The Lowry, said: “We are delighted to welcome this brilliant show back to The Lowry, with a fantastic new cast, and we couldn't resist the chance to take Vera, Fiona, George and Jay over to Ordsall Hall so they could experience some spooky Salford history first hand. Thank you to all the team at the Hall, and Salford Community Leisure for being so welcoming. If you're coming to see 2:22 over the next two weeks, why not pop into the Hall first to get into the ghostly mood!”

Written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr; 2:22 is an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may, or may not, appear…

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

“THERE'S SOMETHING IN OUR HOUSE. I HEAR IT EVERY NIGHT, AT THE SAME TIME"

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they're going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they'll know.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. Casting by Matilda James.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Performance Details:

2:22 A Ghost Story

Tuesday 4th to Saturday 15th June 2024

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/2-22-a-ghost-story-2/

For more information on Ordsall Hall visit https://ordsallhall.com/

