Cast Set For MISS I-DOLL at The Other Palace

West End performer Daisy Steere will star in the electric one-woman musical comedy Miss I-Doll, playing the seemingly perfect reality TV show contestant Mia. Steere’s central role also offers a powerful multi-rolling performance as she takes on twelve other characters in the reality TV show. Natalie Casey (Legally Blonde, Savoy Theatre; Rock / Paper / Scissors, Sheffield Crucible; In The Next Room, The Other Palace) brings her TV background to the musical comedy, as she personifies the reality show as a voiceover, guiding Mia and the audience through the production. This modern tale of capitalism gone wrong, staged for a limited three-week run, is an entertaining, satirical statement of resilience, showing how women can be valued for who they truly are.

Mia enters the Miss I-Doll competition with the singular aim of fulfilling her dreams to become a global superstar but, on the night of the final, Mia’s world is disrupted as she loses her filter. As Mia speaks her mind on the true nature of the prime-time show’s feminine stereotypes, green washing, unethical marketing and pink washing, the show spirals out of control in a satirical, ruthless exploration of reality TV and the complex pressures often placed on women in today’s media age.

Protagonist Daisy Steere comments, I feel totally inspired to be a part of this production which I hope to do justice to, by bringing stereotypical versions of ourselves to life! The witty writing allows us to laugh as we reflect on modern days’ engagement with reality television. I can’t wait to take on the challenge of Miss I-Doll, it certainly will be a humorous journey.

Director Ruthie Stephens adds, I think now more than ever it is important to shine a light on how we, the British public are so easily drawn in and hooked to reality TV and social media and how that has an impact on society and the pressures of women and young girls today.

