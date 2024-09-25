Cast Set For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Full casting has been announced for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s pantomime BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, which begins performances in just 9 weeks time on 30 November. Joining the previously announced Gladiators’ Giant and returning duo Tam Ryan and Ian Adams are a multitude of stars from West End Musical Theatre.

Jarneìia Richard-Noel from the original West End and UK touring cast of SIX will play the Fairy, Olivia Mitchell who covered the role of Jenna on the UK tour of Waitress will play Belle alongside Tom Lowe as Prince/Beast who was recently seen at the Grand Theatre as King Triton in Unfortunate – The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch. Timothy Lucas (Blood Brothers) will play Monsieur le Pratt.

They are joined by ensemble Sam Cherry, Harry Dutton, Jack Kempson, Jedediah Leafe, Lydia Moynihan, Holly Pearce, Amy Page, Lucy Rice.

Jarneìia Richard Noel from Northampton, trained at The Urdang Academy in London. Straight out of graduation she started her career on P&O cruises as a singer dancer. She originated the role Catherine of Aragon in SIX the musical and was nominated for an Olivier award & The stage debut award for her role. She then went on to do Hairspray UK Tour as swing/Dynamites, Dick Whittington and His Cat pantomime at Norwich Theatre Royal, Millennials Song Cycle at The Other Palace, GhostLight play at Union Theatre, Fairy in Sleeping Beauty Crossroads pantomime in Plymouth, Wicked film as ensemble, Gloria in Madagascar UK and International Tour and currently in Play On UK tour as ensemble/understudy Viola/Vyman. Jarnéia is excited for this pantomime season at Wolverhampton Grand! Socials @jrichardnoel

Olivia Mitchell trained at Performance Preparation Academy (PPA). Her credits include: Jenny in Bling (Workshop, MT Fest); Fairy Godmother in Cinderella (New Hull Theatre, Crossroads Pantomimes); Lorraine in Jersey Boys (NCL); Cover Jenna/Swing in Waitress (UK Tour); Ensemble in The Pirate Queen (Concert). Credits Whilst Training: Leading Player in Pippin. Olivia is delighted to be joining the cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST this Christmas, and would like to thank the casting team & Apollo Artist Management.

Tom Lowe is a Manchester born singer, actor, TV host and composer. He was catapulted to early stardom as a member of the teenage pop band North & South. The band starred in the BAFTA nominated hit BBC TV series No Sweat, for which Tom’s original song featured on the soundtrack at the age of eighteen. At 20, Tom became the youngest ever actor to star as Marius in the London West End award winning production of Les Miseìrables. He played The Rum Tum Tugger in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s original West End production of Cats, and created the leading role of Billy in the West End workshop of Boy George’s Taboo. He has recently completed the UK Tour of Unfortunate – The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witchwhere he played the role of King Triton, earning a nomination for an Offie Award. He starred at the Hollywood Bowl in a major production of Les Miseìrables as Enjolras, and opened the current Las Vegas hit, Vegas! The Show at Planet Hollywood Casino and Resort, where he paid tribute to Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Tom Jones and Elton John. A 2005 graduate of Harvard University, Tom majored in East Asian Studies and is fluent in Mandarin, German, French and Spanish. Instagram @tomlowemusic

Timothy Lucas trained in Musical Theatre at Liverpool Theatre School, where he graduated in 2015. After graduation, Tim made the most of his musical training and has appeared in shows such as Legally Blonde, Cilla the Musical and most recently, Blood Brothers. As an actor, Tim is keen on all genres of theatre and live performance and has performed in contemporary theatre, musicals, Shakespeare and even Dinosaur shows (Jurassic Earth)! When Tim is not in theatre, you will usually find him behind the microphone, singing and entertaining at events, private functions and celebrations. Hoping to develop his TV & Film career, Tim has most recently been filming on the feature film Semolina Pilchard which will be available for all to watch in 2025. Tim is passionate about Christmas pantomime; it is always his favourite time of the year. He has appeared in pantos all over the country and played a wide variety of characters from the goodies to the baddies. Tim is ecstatic to be part of the company at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this year and can’t wait to meet all the families and audience members that come along to watch BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Instagram: @timothy__lucas

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will be directed by Andrew Lynford with choreography by Natalie Bennyworth and musical direction by Rob Murray. Lighting Design is by Sam Hilditchwith Sound Design by James Claridge.

Join us as we journey into an enchanted castle with Princess Beauty who discovers a host of magical characters cursed under an evil spell, including a fearsome beast!

Can she see him for more than a monster? Will he learn to love another in the ultimate adventure to turn him back into a prince before the final petal falls from an enchanted rose? Find out in a spectacular pantomime at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre!

Tickets for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST from Saturday 30 November 2024 – Sunday 5 January 2025 are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk

Comments