CLOSER TO HEAVEN Extends Run at the Turbine Theatre

Due to popular demand, Jonathan Harvey’s Closer to Heaven, with original music by Pet Shop Boys, will be extending its run at the Turbine Theatre this summer, now playing until Saturday 27 July.

Full cast for this new production of this adored club musical, includes the Tony award winning, 1994 Eurovision Song Contest contestant Frances Ruffelle as Billie Trix. Originating two iconic roles on the West End, Eponine in Les Misérables and Dinah in Starlight Express, Ruffelle has consistently been appearing on stage and screen throughout her career.

She is joined by Courtney Bowman, recently seen as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde at Regent Park Open Air Theatre (for which she won a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Musical), as Shell Christian, Glenn Adamson (Bat Out Of Hell) as Dave, Connor Carson (The Phantom Of The Opera) as Lee, Kurt Kansley (RENT) as Vic Christian, David Muscat (Billy Elliot) as Bob Saunders, Lewis Brown (Queenz) as Flynn with Beth Curnock, Jamie Tait and Cian Hughes as Babes. This production is directed by Simon Hardwick with choreography by Christopher Tendai with casting by Will Burton CDG.

Audiences can step back in time as the theatre transforms into “Vic’s Club” for an evening that promises to be anything but old fashioned. With a book by one of Britain’s most celebrated writers, Jonathan Harvey, Closer to Heaven features an original club score by Pet Shop Boys and originally premiered at the Arts Theatre in 2001. The Pet Shop Boys are the UK's most successful pop duo, having enjoyed 12 Top Ten studio albums and 40 Top Twenty singles.

