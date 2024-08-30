Asolo Repertory Theatre, The Sarasota Ballet, and FSU/Asolo Conservatory Will Host Open House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asolo Repertory Theatre, The Sarasota Ballet, and FSU/Asolo Conservatory, all housed in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, located at 5555 Tamiami Trail, will host a community open house in celebration of single tickets going on sale for their 24/25 Seasons on Monday, September 9 from 10 am – 4 pm.

The event will be an opportunity for all three arts organizations of the FSU Center for the Performing Arts to come together and welcome the community to the building and experience what they have to offer. The schedule of events will include a ‘Meet the Leadership’ panel in the Mertz Theatre with Asolo Rep’s Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein, The Sarasota Ballet’s Director Iain Webb and Interim Conservatory Director Marcus Denard Johnson. The panel will be moderated by ABC 7’s Mike Modrick. Food will be available for purchase by Empanada Girl food truck. Full schedule of events at the end of the release.

“For generations, the people of Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been instrumental in the success of Asolo Repertory Theatre, creating world class theatre for over 65 years. We look forward to opening our doors, ushering in a new season of big musicals, bold plays and thrilling comedies,” stated Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein.

The Sarasota Ballet’s Director Iain Webb promises breathtaking moments of dance in the upcoming 2024 – 2025 Season, stating “With the most exciting and diverse repertoire in the country, our programming offers something for everyone, including families, newcomers, and ballet lovers alike. This Season features two world premieres, three Company premieres, several of our renowned triple bills featuring icons of choreography, and two full-length romantic story ballets, including Sir Peter Wright’s Giselle and Sir Frederick Ashton’s Romeo and Juliet. We will also be presenting the Martha Graham Dance Company in October to celebrate their 100th Anniversary and the beloved classic The Sarasota Ballet School’s Nutcracker in both Sarasota and Venice this December. We look forward to welcoming audiences back into the theater in October.”

“Our stage is a laboratory. An opportunity for our MFA actors to explore the limitless potential of their imaginations, their affinity for storytelling, and their capacity for empathy. These young professionals will take on a revived 1950s Broadway comedy, a new drama containing thematic echoes of The Crucible, a portrayal of the first Chinese woman to step foot in America, and the most famous and challenging stage direction in all of Shakespeare,” stated Interim Conservatory Director Marcus Denard Johnson.

Schedule of Events

10:00 AM – Doors Open at FSU Center for the Performing Arts

Single Tickets on Sale at Asolo Repertory Theatre, The FSU/Asolo Conservatory and Sarasota Ballet’s Box Offices

Empanada Girl will begin serving breakfast empanadas in the front circle drive

Meet and greet with various staff at lobby information tables

Asolo Rep will be giving away Asolo Rep swag, exclusive to the event, with every ticket purchase.

Mertz Theatre – Presentation by The Sarasota Ballet

Cook Theatre – Ongoing from 10 AM – 4 PM FSU/Asolo Conservatory 50th Anniversary Documentary about the historic partnership between Florida State University and Asolo Repertory Theatre.

Empanada Girl serving empanadas in the front circle drive

11:00 AM

Mertz Theatre – Presentation by The Sarasota Ballet

Cook Theatre – Ongoing from 10 AM – 4 PM FSU/Asolo Conservatory 50th Anniversary Documentary about the historic partnership between Florida State University and Asolo Repertory Theatre.

Empanada Girl serving empanadas in the front circle drive

12:00 PM

Mertz Theatre – Shakespeare on the Road – A Panel Discussion on FSU/Asolo Conservatory’s upcoming tour of “Much Ado About Nothing”. Learn how you can bring Shakespeare’s great romantic comedy to your school or community.

Cook Theatre – Ongoing from 10 AM – 4 PM FSU/Asolo Conservatory 50th Anniversary Documentary about the historic partnership between Florida State University and Asolo Repertory Theatre.

Empanada Girl serving empanadas in the front circle drive

1:00 PM

Mertz Theatre – Meet the Leaders – A Panel Discussion with Asolo Rep’s Peter Rothstein, The Sarasota Ballet’s Iain Webb and FSU/Asolo Conservatory’s Marcus Denard Johnson, Moderated by ABC-7’s Mike Modrick

Cook Theatre – Ongoing from 10 AM – 4 PM FSU/Asolo Conservatory 50th Anniversary Documentary about the historic partnership between Florida State University and Asolo Repertory Theatre.

Empanada Girl serving empanadas in the front circle drive

2:00 PM

Mertz Theatre – Presentation by The Sarasota Ballet

Cook Theatre – Ongoing from 10 AM – 4 PM FSU/Asolo Conservatory 50th Anniversary Documentary about the historic partnership between Florida State University and Asolo Repertory Theatre.

Empanada Girl serving empanadas in the front circle drive

3:00 PM

Mertz Theatre – Presentation by The Sarasota Ballet

Cook Theatre – Ongoing from 10 AM – 4 PM FSU/Asolo Conservatory 50th Anniversary Documentary about the historic partnership between Florida State University and Asolo Repertory Theatre.

Empanada Girl serving empanadas in the front circle drive

4:00 PM

End of Open House

5:00 PM

Box Offices Close

