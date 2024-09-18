Angela Davis Will Headline WOW - Women of the World at 15 at the Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WOW - Women of the World and the Royal Albert Hall have announced WOW at 15, a special one-off celebration which will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on International Women’s Day (8 March 2025).

A major highlight of WOW’s 15th anniversary year, WOW at 15 will celebrate the significant impact WOW has made shifting the dial on gender equity since being founded by Jude Kelly CBE in 2010, and look to the future to discuss the urgent challenges that still need to be overcome.

In a rare UK appearance, legendary activist Angela Davis will headline the event in conversation with WOW Founder’s Jude Kelly, alongside a bill of world-class speakers, activists and artists for an evening of big ideas and conversations, laughter, joy and performance with further guests to be announced.

Over the past 15 years, WOW Festivals and events have taken place in 45 locations on six continents celebrating women, girls and non-binary people. Attracting five million people worldwide, WOW has supported thousands of activists, brought previously taboo subjects into mainstream dialogue and acted as a catalyst for the launch and success of countless campaigns.

This will be the first WOW event held at the Royal Albert Hall, a venue intrinsically linked with the history of the suffragette movement and the site where some of the most memorable speeches and events took place in the fight for women to gain the vote.

Headlining the event, leading activist, scholar and author Angela Davis will join Jude Kelly for a special in conversation honouring her life and achievements. Angela went from being on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List to becoming one of the most sought after speakers in the world, and a key witness to the historical struggles of the contemporary era. Jude and Angela will discuss the role of love in activism, hope and healing, her dreams for the future - and her love of the Blues.

The evening will also feature the world premiere of a newly commissioned fanfare for the Royal Albert Hall’s spectacular organ written by award-winning composer Isobel Waller-Bridge and performed by renowned organist, conductor, broadcaster and composer Anna Lapwood on the Hall’s 153-year-old 9,999 pipe organ.

Further line-up will be announced this autumn.

Angela Davis says: "I am delighted to be in conversation with Jude Kelly as part of this event to mark 15 years of WOW. I have appeared a number of times at the festival and am always inspired by its energy and mission. I'm excited to see what the next 15 years brings, and look forward to celebrating with you all on International Women's Day."

Jude Kelly, CEO and Founder of The WOW Foundation says: “2025 marks an incredible milestone for WOW – something that started as a dream of mine 15 years ago is now a global movement run by 30 like-minded partners in 45 locations across six continents. It is an extraordinary moment, but also a bittersweet one. I would love to be able to say that WOW, in its 15th year, is no longer needed. That women, girls and non-binary people are seen and valued equally the world over, however this is not the case. Our anniversary year will serve to renew all our energies, and despite setbacks, help sustain optimism and joy that will ultimately enable gender equity to be achieved. We can’t wait to come together for WOW at 15 – Angela Davis has been a true friend to WOW across many years, and in her 80th year we want to honour her unparalleled contribution to work towards equity in all its forms.”

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, says: “We're incredibly honoured to be hosting WOW at 15, as this show marks the Hall's first ever event celebrating International Women's Day in our auditorium. Throughout our history, the Hall has served as a crucible of debate and activism including hosting over 20 Suffragette rallies at what Emmeline Pankhurst called a 'Temple of Liberty.' Over the past 15 years, WOW has been instrumental in advocating for gender equality and has been at the forefront of creating progressive change. We hope that this momentous anniversary event will celebrate everything that has been achieved so far as well as inspiring and energising the next generation of leaders and voices to create a fairer and more equal society, and we are so excited to be welcoming some of the world's greatest thinkers, artists and activists to our stage.”

WOW at 15 will be the first of several events in 2025 marking WOW’s 15th anniversary, further details will be announced in the new year.

Tickets for WOW at 15 start from £20 with 200 £10 tickets allocated for community and school groups.

Tickets for WOW subscribers, and Friends and Patrons of the Royal Albert Hall go on sale on Thursday 19 September at 10am, with general on-sale on Friday 20 September at 10am on the Royal Albert Hall website.

