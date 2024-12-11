ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS - THE MUSICAL Cast Announced AtÂ Theatre Royal Bath

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Royal Bath Productions in association with Universal Theatrical Group haveÂ announced casting for the World Premiere of brand-new musical Alfred Hitchcock Presents â€“ The MusicalÂ at Theatre Royal Bath from 22 March to 12 April 2025.

The cast will include West End and Broadway stars Scarlett Strallen (Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre) as Mary, Sally Ann Triplett (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club) as Lottie Slocomb & Sadie Grimes, Nicola Hughes (Porgy & Bess at The Savoy Theatre) as Eve & Arthur's Mother, Gary Milner (Kiss Me Kate at the Barbican) as Detective Novak & Roman, Damian Humbley (Merrily We Roll Along at Menier Chocolate Factory and Harold Pinter Theatre) as Courtney, Alistair Brammer (Miss Saigon at the Prince Edward Theatre, London and Broadway Theatre, New York) as Richard & Ray, Mark Meadows (Quiz at NoÃ«l Coward Theatre) as Maloney & Waterbury, Landi Oshinowo (Matilda at Cambridge Theatre, London) as Blanche & Millie's mama, Liam Tamne (Prince of Egypt at Dominion Theatre) as Fred & Carl, Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Death Note: The Musical at the London Palladium) as Michael & Deitz, Jade Oswald (Treason at Theatre Royal Drury Lane) as Lisa & Nurse Thornhill, Matthew Caputo (The Creakers at Southbank Centre) as Tommy, Ahmed Hamad (A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic) as Arthur & Jerome, and Keanna Bloomfield (My Fair Lady at Curve Theatre) as Millie, with Georgia Mann, Ritesh Manugula, Choolwe Lain Muntanga, Matt Pettifor, and Jack Reitman.

Eight extraordinary stories of betrayal, blackmail and homicide. It's just another ordinary day in your average American city.

A witness to murder, a paranoid housewife, a duplicitous jazz singer, an escaped convict and a man literally on the edge.â€¦ just a handful of the people you will meet in this potpourri of horror and mayhem from the Master of Suspense,Â Alfred Hitchcock.

Alfred Hitchcock Presents â€“ The MusicalÂ is a unique theatrical journey through the imagination of Alfred Hitchcock, one of cinema's truly legendary characters, the creative genius behind iconic movies includingÂ Psycho, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Rear Window, The BirdsÂ and many, many more.

The world premiere of the brand-new musical brings together episodes fromÂ Alfred Hitchcock Presents, one of the most popular shows in the Golden Age of Television, creating a whodunnit musical journey for a modern audience.

Alfred Hitchcock Presents â€“ The MusicalÂ is directed by two-time Tony Award winnerÂ John Doyle, who also co-designs the set. Doyle's groundbreaking actor-musician production ofÂ Sweeney ToddÂ was a hit in the UK and on Broadway in 2005. The following year he won the Tony Award for his production of Sondheim'sÂ Company. He has since directed highly acclaimed productions ofÂ Mack & Mabel, Oklahoma!, Kiss Me Kate, Peter Grimes and the Tony Award-winningÂ The Color Purple.

The original jazzy score byÂ Steven LutvakÂ (Best Musical Tony Winner, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and inventive book byÂ Jay Dyer (Californication) keeps the show's tongue firmly lodged in its cheek, in Hitchcock's trademark style.

The creative team is completed by David L. Arsenault (Co-Set Designer), Jonathan Lipman (Costume Designer), Johanna Town (Lighting Designer), Tom Marshall (Sound Designer), Sam Cox (Wig Designer), Catherine Jayes (Music Supervisor), Jason Carr (Orchestrator), Benjamin Holder (Musical Director), Ginny Schiller CDG (Casting Director) and Matthew Iliffe (Assistant Director).

Produced in association with Universal Theatrical Group.

