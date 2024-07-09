Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Scots Opera Project Team Up For DIDO AND AENEAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Scots Opera Project are set to join forces in late Summer to produce a new Scottish Gaelic and Scots Language version of Henry Purcell’s baroque operatic masterpiece, Dido and Aeneas.

Performed from 31 August till 15 September in the charming atmosphere of Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s outdoor Amphitheatre, the opera recounts the Queen of Carthage’s love for the Prince of Troy, and her despair when he abandons her. Dido and Aeneas is one of Purcell’s foremost theatrical works. This beloved operatic gem includes stunning choruses, duos, trios, and the iconic aria ‘When I Am laid in Earth.’ The interpretation will blend professional opera singers with the powerful voices of a community company.

The Scots Opera Project is an award-nominated opera company. Appearances include live performances on BBC Radio Scotland’s Classics Unwrapped and STV’s The Riverside Show. In 2019, the company was nominated for both a Scots Language and a Scottish Gaelic Award in Arts and Culture for Dido and Aeneas.

Their productions have included Charpentier’s Actéon and The Descent O’ Orpheus Tae The Underwarl, Mozart’s The Magic Flute, and Handel’s Acis and Galatea. Together with the composer Alan Fleming Baird, the company created a new opera based on the life and works of the Paisley poet, Robert Tannahill. As well as a new operatic version of Robert Burns’ The Jolly Beggars. In 2022, they performed the Scottish Premier of Granville Bantock and Marjory Kennedy-Fraser’s The Seal-Woman.

Director and Music Director for Scots Opera Project David Douglas said, “I am extremely honoured to collaborate on this exciting version of Dido and Aeneas with Pitlochry Festival Theatre. A standout feature of this production is the incorporation of Scots and Gaelic translations, infusing a fresh and vibrant Scottish flavour into the performance. Operas worldwide embrace native languages, and for Scotland, the use of Scots and Gaelic adds a unique perspective, captivating both performers and the audience. The outdoor performance promises an extraordinary experience, offering a new take on a well-known baroque masterpiece. Additionally, the inclusion of a community chorus alongside our stellar professional cast will breathe new life into Purcell's enchanting ensembles, enhancing the overall richness of this opera.”

The production will feature Kilmarnock-based tenor David Douglas, Perthshire based soprano Coleen Nicoll, Edinburgh based Northern Irish soprano Emma Morwood; Glasgow based baritone Colin Murray and Stirling based Austrian mezzo-soprano Ulrike Wutscher and a community chorus.

