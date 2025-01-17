Ministry Of Sound Kicks Off 2025 With URGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



London's Ministry of Sound continues to lead from the front with the arrival of URGE, a brand new and underground celebration of gritty, on-the-edge tech house. The party launches on Saturday 1st February with David Squillace, Cuartero, Rennie Peters, Jan, Sanne Dammers, Travis Casa, Metronomy's Olugbenga and Batida Perfeita.

Designed for the hedonistic and music-obsessed late night dancer, URGE strips away the unnecessary and hones in on the essence of tech house, a genre born in the clubs of London back in the 90s. Parties will feature raw, gritty beats from the underground and a minimalist, low-lit and hazy yet immersive production aesthetic which allows the music to take centre stage and for meaningful connections to be made between DJs and dancers.

The first event kicks off in style with tech house titan and Italian tastemaker Davide Squillace who heads up the This And That label. He is joined by fellow underground favourite and Spanish mainstay Cuartero who has long been at the sharp edge of the scene. Also playing are Rennie Peters who is a key member of the INLV crew, DJ and Metronomy bassist Olugbenga, Dutch selector Sanne Dammers with a seductive take on tech house, plus EDD, Travis Casa and Batida Perfeita.

This pure celebration of tech house, house and techno excellence from across the ages will take place across all five rooms of Ministry of Sound. Recent refurbishments include a new lighting rig in The 103, and an all-year-round canopy in the courtyard while The Box, The Baby Box and The Loft all continue to lead from the front with their own unique atmospheres, immersive audio-visuals and punchy sound systems.

Travis Derrick, Head of Promotions & Talent at Ministry of Sound "Shining a light on the headsier side of tech house, house and techno with elite headliners thrown in for good measure. We wanted to refocus a tech house brand on underground talent: raw, garish, daring, with minimal yet impactful branding that provokes something in you so the senses will tune in.”

Comments