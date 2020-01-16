BWW Review: MESSI10 BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at ABHA Arena, Qatar

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL'S LATEST CREATION "MESSI 10" VISITS DOHA AS ITS FIRST GLOBAL TOUR DESTINATION IN 2020.

starting from February 27th, 2020, in ABHA Arena, in Doha.

Overview

Doha, Wednesday, January 15th, 2020- Alchemy Project Entertainment in a presentation by Qatar National Tourism Council, premieres Messi10, the latest creation of renowned Cirque du Soleil inspired by Leo Messi, the international legendary sports icon in a breathtaking and groundbreaking tale of exciting world-class entertainment unlike anything ever seen before. The most-awaited production, written and directed by choreographer Mukhtar O.S. Mukhtar, will open at ABHA - Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena in Doha, Qatar that will be home for the show for 14 performances during February 27th up to March 7th , presented by Qatar National Tourism Council, Sponsored by Rakuten, La Liga, Qatar Airways, Qatar's Supreme Committee, Oredoo and Galleries Lafayette supported by PopArt, Messi & Sony Music.



About the Show

This new super production is the first time Cirque du Soleil explores the world of sports by celebrating the magic and values behind the greatest footballer of our time.

In a stunning display of 47 Artist from 19 different countries (Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and the United States) leads the audience on a euphoric 90 minute a thrill ride that brings together the electric atmosphere of stadiums and the intimacy of theatre. "When I was first approached, it seemed both crazy and incredible that Cirque du Soleil would create a show based on my passion for football. Cirque du Soleil is a family favorite of ours and we have enjoyed many of its productions", said Leo Messi. "I loved the show and I was deeply touched. It truly reflects what I feel every time I set foot on the football field."

Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil combines classical circus acts such as trampoline, trapeze and tightrope artists with never-before-seen disciplines, audiovisual material and videos highlighting Messi's best plays, as well as exclusive images especially produced for the show.

"Interpreting the greatness of Lionel Messi in a live show was a thrilling challenge for Cirque du Soleil, and we couldn't be more proud of this premiere", explained Jonathan Tétrault, President of Cirque du Soleil. "Together with PopArt Music and Sony Music Latin America, we have created a stunning show that will raise the audience from their seats and inspire them to reach the impossible."

"What a couple of years ago seemed absolutely crazy is now finally happening. We are really excited about this new show we have co-created with Cirque du Soleil and Leo Messi. The audience will be dazzled by this breathtaking production that artistically translates the unparalleled talent that Leo displays in each match", said Sergio Lavié, Co-founder at PopArt Music. Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil comes to Doha, as its first global premiere of the show in 2020, after the premiere of the show in Barcelona in 2019.

Rashed AlQurese, Chief Marketing Officer at QNTC, commented, "We look forward to welcoming audiences from Qatar and the region to this exclusive performance of Messi 10 in the Middle East and Asia. Hosting and supporting unique entertainment productions is a key part of our efforts to enrich Qatar's calendar of rich and exhilarating events; this performance, which brings together football and breath-taking acrobatics is bound to delight and inspire."

"This is the moment where we see the change of the entertainment industry from conventional ways to new groundbreaking ideas, this time revolved around a sporting living legend. A Legendary figure, with a highly motivational and appealing storyline, delivered in an extraordinary production setting, with breathtaking set design, promises an unforgettable experience for the Audience. The Audience shall expect a show like never seen before and we are very proud and delighted to be part of this project", said Mac.s.Far CEO of Alchemy Project.

The show's rousing soundtrack combines original music by Cirque du Soleil, original songs composed by Pinto Wahin and remastered versions from different artists, delivered by Sony Music. "Along with Cirque du Soleil and PopArt, we're thrilled and honored to have collaborated on creating the soundtrack to this thrilling spectacle, and we thank Leo Messi for the opportunity to share his spectacular journey with the world," added Afo Verde, Chairman and CEO Sony Music Latin Iberia.





