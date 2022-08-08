Arctic Monkeys Come to the Turkcell Stage This Wek

Debuting with singles such as 'Cheer Up Baby', 'Falling In' and 'My Honest Face', Inhaler, the fresh blood of indie rock, will take the stage as the front group at the Arctic Monkeys concert that will take place as part of PSM Loves Summer on August 9-10.

Announcing its productions in alternative rock, indie rock and pop rock genres from Dublin to the world, Inhaler was founded in 2016 by vocalist/guitarist Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon.

In 2020, the band achieved great success, ranking at #5 on the BBC's Sound of music poll in 2020. "I Want You", "It Won't Always Be Like This", "My Honest Face", "Ice Cream Sundae", "We Have to Move On", "Falling In", "When It Breaks", "Cheer Up Baby", and most recently, "Who's Your Money On (Plastic House)".

Their debut album "It Won't Always Be Like This" was released on July 9, 2021. The album entered the UK and Irish charts at number one. They also managed to be in the top 10 and top 20 charts in Germany, the Netherlands and other European countries.