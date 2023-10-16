World Premiere Of Rachel Cairns' HYPOTHETICAL BABY to be Presented at the Tarragon Theatre Extra Space

The production will run December 8 to 17, 2023.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IN DREAMS at Ed Mirvish Theatre Photo 1 Review: IN DREAMS at Ed Mirvish Theatre
Photos: First Look at Julie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley & Teralin Jones in JAGGED LITTLE PILL Photo 2 Photos: See Reiber, Eakeley & Jones in JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour
Review Roundup: Mirvish Productions' IN DREAMS North American Premiere in Toronto Photo 3 Reviews: IN DREAMS North American Premiere
Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Lena Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and More in IN DREAMS in Toronto

World Premiere Of Rachel Cairns' HYPOTHETICAL BABY to be Presented at the Tarragon Theatre Extra Space

Award-winning theatre artist and podcast creator Rachel Cairns, with support from The Howland Company, presents the world premiere of Hypothetical Baby at the Tarragon Theatre Extra Space from December 8 to 17, 2023. Opening night is December 13 at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

An unintended pregnancy, followed by an unhelpful doctor's appointment, leads to a Christmas Eve abortion and one woman's reckoning with the practical and existential considerations in deciding to become a parent... or not. Hypothetical Baby is a time-travelling exploration that grapples with the personal and societal factors that shape our reproductive lives and the intricate relationship between choice, change, and loss. From the creator of the award-winning Aborsh podcast, Rachel Cairns mixes data and drama in this autobiographical work to publicly talk about abortion the way we do privately - with neurotic vulnerability, unflinching honesty, and frank irreverence.

​​"Abortion exists at the nexus of some of the most foundational and divisive elements of culture: politics, religion, money, sex," says Cairns. "It is fertile territory. At the same time, I had a pretty basic, run-of-the-mill abortion. The tension between these extremities - the ordinary and the extraordinary - is what prompted me to start writing about my experience. Considering how complex and common abortion is, you'd think we'd have more stories about it. This show is my story."

The World Premiere of Hypothetical Baby
Presented by The Howland Company

Written and Performed by Rachel Cairns
Directed by Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster
Sound Design by Cosette Pin
Production, Lighting & Projection Design by Julia Howman
Associate Technical Artist Emily Jung
Production Stage Management by Taylor Young
Poster Design by Hannah Campbell

Hypothetical Baby has been produced with the support of the City of Toronto through the Toronto Arts Council, the Ontario Arts Council, the Government of Ontario, and the Canada Council for the Arts. The Cayle Chernin Awards also helped to nurture the development of this play.

Performance Details: 

Tarragon Theatre Extra Space
30 Bridgman Ave, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5R 1X3

Previews December 8-12, 2023

Opening night is December 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Run is December 14 - 17, 2023

Shows run Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket page: https://tickets.tarragontheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent778.html

Box office: 416-531-1827

Ticket prices range from $25-50, with discounts available for groups, students, arts workers and Tarragon Subscribers.

Length: 75 minutes, no intermission.

Age Recommendation: 16+.

Audience Advisory: Please read at your own discretion.

This production contains mature content, including coarse language, and discussion of abortion, miscarriage, sexual assault, sex, and gender.

Connect & Share:
RachelCairns.ca
@its.rachel.cairns
Rachelcairns.ca
Read the show program.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Cast Announced For BRAVISSIMO! NEW YEARS AT THE OPERA At Roy Thomson Hall Photo
Cast Announced For BRAVISSIMO! NEW YEAR'S AT THE OPERA At Roy Thomson Hall

Attila Glatz Concert Productions and Roy Thomson Hall present Bravissimo! New Year's at the Opera on Sunday, December 31 at 7pm.

2
Link Music Lab to Present the Return of The Tiger Lillies Photo
Link Music Lab to Present the Return of The Tiger Lillies

Experience the unique fusion of Brechtian punk cabaret and polyphonic Slavic vocals as The Tiger Lillies perform live in Toronto with BLISK. Join them on November 5th at Lula Lounge for a night of mesmerizing music and unforgettable performances.

3
Theatre Passe Muraille Unveils 2023/24 Season Featuring 3 World Premieres Photo
Theatre Passe Muraille Unveils 2023/24 Season Featuring 3 World Premieres

Theatre Passe Muraille has just announced their 23.24 season, which includes three exciting world premieres. Get a sneak peek at what's in store for theatre enthusiasts.

4
Studio 180 Theatre Reveals Mark McGrinder as New Artistic Director Photo
Studio 180 Theatre Reveals Mark McGrinder as New Artistic Director

 Studio 180 Theatre has announced the appointment of company co-founder, theatre artist and director Mark McGrinder as Studio 180's new Artistic Director.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Video
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Pinkalicious the Musical in Toronto Pinkalicious the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (9/16-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes in Toronto The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes
Canadian Stage (1/18-1/28)
I ❤️ Toronto in Toronto I ❤️ Toronto
The Second City (8/17-11/13)
WAR AND PEACE in Toronto WAR AND PEACE
Flato Markham Theatre (10/21-10/21)
A Peter Rabbit Tale in Toronto A Peter Rabbit Tale
Wychwood Theatre (9/30-10/22)
Jake's Gift in Toronto Jake's Gift
The Rose Studio (11/09-11/11)
Universal Child Care in Toronto Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
Love you to Death: An Original Canadian Murder Mystery Musical in Toronto Love you to Death: An Original Canadian Murder Mystery Musical
Small But Mighty Productions (10/26-10/29)
Xanadu in Toronto Xanadu
Scarborough Village Theatre (11/02-11/18)
Evita in Toronto Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You