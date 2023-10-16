World Premiere Of Rachel Cairns' HYPOTHETICAL BABY to be Presented at the Tarragon Theatre Extra Space

Award-winning theatre artist and podcast creator Rachel Cairns, with support from The Howland Company, presents the world premiere of Hypothetical Baby at the Tarragon Theatre Extra Space from December 8 to 17, 2023. Opening night is December 13 at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

An unintended pregnancy, followed by an unhelpful doctor's appointment, leads to a Christmas Eve abortion and one woman's reckoning with the practical and existential considerations in deciding to become a parent... or not. Hypothetical Baby is a time-travelling exploration that grapples with the personal and societal factors that shape our reproductive lives and the intricate relationship between choice, change, and loss. From the creator of the award-winning Aborsh podcast, Rachel Cairns mixes data and drama in this autobiographical work to publicly talk about abortion the way we do privately - with neurotic vulnerability, unflinching honesty, and frank irreverence.

​​"Abortion exists at the nexus of some of the most foundational and divisive elements of culture: politics, religion, money, sex," says Cairns. "It is fertile territory. At the same time, I had a pretty basic, run-of-the-mill abortion. The tension between these extremities - the ordinary and the extraordinary - is what prompted me to start writing about my experience. Considering how complex and common abortion is, you'd think we'd have more stories about it. This show is my story."

The World Premiere of Hypothetical Baby

Presented by The Howland Company

Written and Performed by Rachel Cairns

Directed by Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster

Sound Design by Cosette Pin

Production, Lighting & Projection Design by Julia Howman

Associate Technical Artist Emily Jung

Production Stage Management by Taylor Young

Poster Design by Hannah Campbell

Hypothetical Baby has been produced with the support of the City of Toronto through the Toronto Arts Council, the Ontario Arts Council, the Government of Ontario, and the Canada Council for the Arts. The Cayle Chernin Awards also helped to nurture the development of this play.

Performance Details:

Tarragon Theatre Extra Space

30 Bridgman Ave, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5R 1X3

Previews December 8-12, 2023

Opening night is December 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Run is December 14 - 17, 2023

Shows run Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket page: https://tickets.tarragontheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent778.html

Box office: 416-531-1827

Ticket prices range from $25-50, with discounts available for groups, students, arts workers and Tarragon Subscribers.

Length: 75 minutes, no intermission.

Age Recommendation: 16+.

Audience Advisory: Please read at your own discretion.

This production contains mature content, including coarse language, and discussion of abortion, miscarriage, sexual assault, sex, and gender.

Connect & Share:

RachelCairns.ca

@its.rachel.cairns

Read the show program.