Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Cliff Cardinal - AS YOU LIKE IT, OR THE LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Aniko Nagy-Murphy/Nick Cunha - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Stacey Tookey - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride!

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Nika Gottlieb - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Samantha McCue - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Dance Production (Professional)

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sarah Langford/Rhiannon Langford - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Mary Francis Moore - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Ensemble (Professional)

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Caileigh Langford Lavery - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kimberly Purtell - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Miguel Malaco - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Bob Foster - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Musical (Professional)

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Tia Andriani (Roxy Hart) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Dharma Bizier - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Rose Brown - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - The Calliope Muses

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Anna Douglas - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kristina Neuman - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ken MacDonald - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mack Flynn - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Josh Liebert - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jackie McCaffrey (Velma Kelly) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jamie McRoberts - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Chad Allen - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Kenton & Lise

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Wavestage Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Theatre Aquarius