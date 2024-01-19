Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Toronto!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Cliff Cardinal - AS YOU LIKE IT, OR THE LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Aniko Nagy-Murphy/Nick Cunha - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Stacey Tookey - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride!
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Nika Gottlieb - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Samantha McCue - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius
Best Dance Production (Professional)
FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Sarah Langford/Rhiannon Langford - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Mary Francis Moore - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Shan Fernando - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Wavestage Theatre Company
Best Ensemble (Professional)
MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Caileigh Langford Lavery - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Kimberly Purtell - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Miguel Malaco - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Bob Foster - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company
Best Musical (Professional)
MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Tia Andriani (Roxy Hart) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Dharma Bizier - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Rose Brown - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - The Calliope Muses
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Anna Douglas - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre
Best Play (Professional)
'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live
Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Kristina Neuman - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ken MacDonald - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Mack Flynn - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Josh Liebert - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jackie McCaffrey (Velma Kelly) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Jamie McRoberts - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Chad Allen - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Kenton & Lise
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Wavestage Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Theatre Aquarius
