Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Toronto!

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Exclusive: An Interview with Ensemble Member Devin Alexander about Drayton Entertainment's Photo 1 Exclusive: An Interview with Ensemble Member Devin Alexander about Drayton Entertainment's PETER PAN: THE PANTO
Video: The Cast of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) Takes a Trip to Niagara Falls Photo 2 Video: The Cast of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) Takes a Trip to Niagara Falls
Toronto Fringe Appoints New Executive Director Photo 3 Toronto Fringe Appoints New Executive Director
BWW Q&A: Tynomi Banks On AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at The Rose Brampton Photo 4 BWW Q&A: Tynomi Banks On AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS at The Rose Brampton

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Cliff Cardinal - AS YOU LIKE IT, OR THE LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Aniko Nagy-Murphy/Nick Cunha - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Stacey Tookey - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride!

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Nika Gottlieb - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Samantha McCue - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Dance Production (Professional)
FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Sarah Langford/Rhiannon Langford - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Mary Francis Moore - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Shan Fernando - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Ensemble (Professional)
MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Caileigh Langford Lavery - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Kimberly Purtell - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Miguel Malaco - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Bob Foster - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Musical (Professional)
MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Tia Andriani (Roxy Hart) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Dharma Bizier - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Rose Brown - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - The Calliope Muses

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Anna Douglas - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre

Best Play (Professional)
'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Kristina Neuman - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ken MacDonald - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Mack Flynn - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Josh Liebert - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jackie McCaffrey (Velma Kelly) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Jamie McRoberts - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Chad Allen - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Kenton & Lise

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Wavestage Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Theatre Aquarius



RELATED STORIES

1
VIDEO: Discover the Music of THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN at Canadian Opera Company Photo
VIDEO: Discover the Music of THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN at Canadian Opera Company

Watch Brian Cho, collaborative pianist and coach with the COC’s Ensemble Studio, as he walks through some key musical features of THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN—accompanied by examples of the unique soundscape Janáček created to animate his cast of unforgettable characters.

2
Three New Singers Will Join the 2024/2025 Ensemble Studio Photo
Three New Singers Will Join the 2024/2025 Ensemble Studio

The Canadian Opera Company welcomes three emerging Canadian artists who will join the company’s highly specialized development program for Canadian opera professionals in the 2024/2025 season.

3
Special Offer: Broadway Star Eva Noblezada at The Rose Brampton Photo
Special Offer: Broadway Star Eva Noblezada at The Rose Brampton

Special Offer: Broadway Star Eva Noblezada at The Rose Brampton

4
Aisslinn Nosky to Lead Tafelmusik Concerts And US Tour Photo
Aisslinn Nosky to Lead Tafelmusik Concerts And US Tour

Aisslinn Nosky leads Tafelmusik concerts and US tour, showcasing the 'Passions Revealed' program. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Videos

Discover the Music of THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN at Canadian Opera Company Video
Discover the Music of THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN at Canadian Opera Company
Watch a Preview of WALKING THROUGH THE FIRE at the Brampton Rose Theater Video
Watch a Preview of WALKING THROUGH THE FIRE at the Brampton Rose Theater
The Cast of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) Takes a Trip to Niagara Falls Video
The Cast of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) Takes a Trip to Niagara Falls
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Quartet in Toronto Quartet
Video Cabaret (1/11-1/21)
Westfall's World of Wonder Magic Show in Toronto Westfall's World of Wonder Magic Show
Wychwood Theatre (2/19-2/19)
The Laundry List in Toronto The Laundry List
Al Green Theatre (Miles Nadal JCC) (1/27-1/28)
Les Miserables in Toronto Les Miserables
Princess of Wales Theatre (3/26-6/01)
The Book of Mormon in Toronto The Book of Mormon
Princess of Wales Theatre (1/24-2/11)
Fantasticus: Birth of the in Toronto Fantasticus: Birth of the
Jeanne Lamon Hall (2/02-2/04)
Fireside Munsch Snow Day in Toronto Fireside Munsch Snow Day
Wychwood Theatre (1/13-1/21)
The House at Poe Corner in Toronto The House at Poe Corner
Red Sandcastle (4/11-4/21)
Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch in Toronto Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch
Maja Prentice Theatre (3/13-3/14)
Arctic Tall Tales in Toronto Arctic Tall Tales
Maja Prentice Theatre (3/15-3/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You