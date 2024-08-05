News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Western's Summer Shakespeare Presents Queer Adaptation Of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

This Summer, join the cast and crew of A Midsummer Night's Dream for a magical evening at the Beryl Ivey Garden.

By: Aug. 05, 2024
Western's Summer Shakespeare Presents Queer Adaptation Of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Western's Summer Shakespeare is a longstanding tradition in the London community. It is outdoor theatre staged on campus at Western University. The first Western Summer Shakespeare performance took place on 4 August 1981, making it the longest-running campus, or indeed outdoor, Summer Shakespeare in Canada!

LATEST NEWS

Review: ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS at Shaw Festival
COAL MINE THEATRE Kicks-Off 2024-25 Season With Canadian Premiere Of Annie Baker's INFINITE LIFE
Video: Tim Minchin Is Hitting the Road With His Unapologetically Unfunny Show
Final Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - NEWSIES vs. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

This Summer, join the cast and crew of A Midsummer Night's Dream for a magical evening at the Beryl Ivey Garden, University College @ The University of Western Ontario. Immerse yourself in Shakespeare's enchanting tale of love and mischief under the stars with a twist!

Set in the 1980s, daSilva's adaptation hones in on the unresolved relationship between Helena and Hermia, implementing an unrequited queer romance. As well, this production takes liberties pertaining to our all-female/gender non-conforming cast by introducing a female Lysander, complicating the opposed marriage between her and Hermia.

Dates: August 16th-18th
Time: 6:00 PM (90-minute performance)
Tickets: $20
AVAILABLE HERE]

*Please note: all Eventbrite purchases are under the date August 16th. The date on your respective ticket should align with the date you choose to attend the performance!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos