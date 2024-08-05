Western's Summer Shakespeare Presents Queer Adaptation Of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Western's Summer Shakespeare is a longstanding tradition in the London community. It is outdoor theatre staged on campus at Western University. The first Western Summer Shakespeare performance took place on 4 August 1981, making it the longest-running campus, or indeed outdoor, Summer Shakespeare in Canada!

This Summer, join the cast and crew of A Midsummer Night's Dream for a magical evening at the Beryl Ivey Garden, University College @ The University of Western Ontario. Immerse yourself in Shakespeare's enchanting tale of love and mischief under the stars with a twist!

Set in the 1980s, daSilva's adaptation hones in on the unresolved relationship between Helena and Hermia, implementing an unrequited queer romance. As well, this production takes liberties pertaining to our all-female/gender non-conforming cast by introducing a female Lysander, complicating the opposed marriage between her and Hermia.

Dates: August 16th-18th

Time: 6:00 PM (90-minute performance)

Tickets: $20

AVAILABLE HERE]

*Please note: all Eventbrite purchases are under the date August 16th. The date on your respective ticket should align with the date you choose to attend the performance!

Comments